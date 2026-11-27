Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit waited until he’d answered his last question to take a shot at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“1-2-3 Browns,” Delpit said with a smile as he wrapped up his media availability.

The punch line came courtesy of Aaron Rodgers. On ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers said Steelers coach Mike McCarthy gathered his players at halftime of Sunday’s 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and broke the huddle with “1-2-3 Packers.” McCarthy acknowledged the slip, calling it an “embarrassing moment.”

Rodgers and McCarthy spent 13 seasons together in Green Bay and won a Super Bowl at Pittsburgh’s expense. Their reunion in Pittsburgh lasted 10 games. The Steelers named Mason Rudolph their starter Tuesday night. By Wednesday afternoon, Rodgers had told a national audience that he’d asked McCarthy to give up play-calling, and the Steelers had released the four-time MVP.

Delpit had already gotten the last word against Rodgers once this season. On Oct. 1, he picked off Rodgers’ final pass to seal a 27-24 Browns win in Cleveland.

Browns Have an Opening in the AFC North

Pittsburgh got even a month later, beating Cleveland 27-6 to take sole possession of first place in the AFC North. It was the last game Rodgers won as a Steeler. Losses to Cincinnati and Philadelphia followed, leaving Pittsburgh and Cleveland at 6-4 entering Week 12, one game behind the Bengals.

With the season series split, Cleveland held the tiebreaker thanks to its division record. The Browns were 2-1 against the AFC North, the Steelers 2-2. A Pittsburgh loss to Denver on Friday would give Cleveland a chance to move a full game ahead of the Steelers by beating Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh has already played Cincinnati twice. Cleveland still has both games against the division leader. The Bengals visit Dec. 6, and the Browns get them again in Cincinnati in the regular-season finale.

Mike Tomlin Weighs In as Steelers Owner Backs McCarthy

Mike Tomlin coached Rodgers in Pittsburgh last season. On NBC’s Thanksgiving night broadcast, Mike Tirico asked him how he felt watching his former quarterback’s split with the Steelers play out in public.

“It’s a dumpster fire, and I don’t say that in a judgmental way,” Tomlin said. “I presided over a few dumpster fires in my 19 years.”

Tom Brady had his own take during Fox’s Eagles-Cowboys broadcast.

“Nobody wins when the family feuds,” he said.

Several Steelers watched Rodgers’ appearance on McAfee from their locker room after practice Wednesday. Tight end Pat Freiermuth, who Rodgers said broke the news of his benching, explained why he’d called his quarterback.

“I was just checking in on a close friend, from what I heard,” he told reporters.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II stood behind his coach. “I am disappointed in where this went with Aaron Rodgers, but I have 100% confidence in Mike McCarthy,” Rooney said Thursday.

Rodgers cleared waivers Thursday, leaving him free to sign with any team.