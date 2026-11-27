Quinshon Judkins will need to do more if he wants to keep his role as the bell-cow back for the Cleveland Browns.

Judkins’ last carry before the Browns’ bye won them a game. His other nine carries against the Houston Texans went for a combined 33 yards, leaving room for another back to make a case for more work in December.

Judkins has gone three straight games without rushing for 50 yards. Dylan Sampson played nearly twice as many snaps as Judkins in one of them, and Raheim “Rocket” Sanders returned to practice this week after a hip injury landed him on injured reserve. On “The Bullpen with Adam the Bull,” The Athletic’s Zac Jackson questioned whether Judkins has done enough to hold off both backs.

“I don’t believe when they say it’s purely rotational, because if Quinshon Judkins were that much better, he would be on the field. Rocket Sanders is back. He’s gonna work his way back,” Jackson said. “He is not above either of those guys.

“Rocket Sanders is a 225-230-pound back who has shown he has taken big strides in his second year, and further into December, in games when you’re gonna need him, I think that they could use him. I think Quinshon, in that way, is running for his job security to an extent right now. I think it will still be Quinshon in most situations,” Jackson said.

Browns Identify What’s Missing in the Run Game

Running backs coach Duce Staley pointed to Cleveland’s passing packages to explain the split in New Orleans, where Sampson played 47 snaps to Judkins’ 25. Cleveland likes Sampson running routes on third down and that gives him more work in the two-minute offense. Judkins still led the team with 15 carries that afternoon. They went for 43 yards.

The Browns used a second-round pick on Judkins out of Ohio State in 2025. He rushed for 827 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games as a rookie before a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle ended his season against Buffalo. Through nine games this year, he has 423 yards and four touchdowns on 126 carries — an average of 3.4 yards per attempt.

Judkins ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns at Tennessee in Week 7. He has 106 yards on 36 carries in the three games since. Offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said the fixes Cleveland identified during the bye extend to the linemen blocking for Judkins and even the quarterback’s footwork on the handoff.

“There were things that we had noticed probably before then as well, but it gave us a chance to really hone in,” Switzer said. “A lot of it’s just technique and details and aiming points. Landmarks of both blockers and the backs, a little bit of footwork stuff from the quarterback, just cleaning that up, which we could have done a better job, starting with me, coaching some of those things, too. So, all of it comes down to that.

Browns Want Faster Starts Coming Out of Bye

Part of the issue for the run game has been game flow. Opponents have outscored Cleveland 78-13 in the first quarter through 10 games. The Browns fell behind Houston 17-0 before rallying for a 27-24 win on Judkins’ 5-yard touchdown with 53 seconds left.

“You know, we haven’t run it well, we haven’t thrown it well early, and we haven’t been explosive, you know,” coach Todd Monken said Tuesday.

Sunday night gives Judkins a chance to change what those opening drives look like. The Las Vegas Raiders come to Cleveland allowing 149.5 rushing yards per game. Only one NFL defense has given up more.