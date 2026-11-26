One of the many simple but true utterances to come from Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken this season has centered on the tendency for the Browns to start slowly. It’s been a true epidemic, especially for a team that is sitting at 6-4 with a better than average chance to earn a playoff spot. The Browns have given up 78 points in the first quarter of their 10 games, and scored 13. Yes, just 13 points in 10 opening quarters. In fact, the problem is getting worse before it gets better. The team has scored no points in the first quarter of its last three games. When asked about how to change this throughout the year, Monken has several times given a blunt response along the lines of, “If I knew what the solution was, I would do it.”

Monken can only shrug. in looking at first quarters coming out of the bye, he said, “We haven’t run it well, we haven’t thrown it well early, and we haven’t been explosive, you know. And the games we’ve started and gotten a first down, we’ve gotten a penalty or we’ve had a turnover and – but we looked at certain aspects of the way, whether it’s offense or defense, how we’re calling it, what’s stopping us from starting faster. In the same light, you would look at and say, ‘Well, what are we doing at the end of games that has been so dramatically a positive?’ And somewhere in there lies the middle. Right?”

Play

Browns Should Turn to KC Concepcion in 1st Quarter

One key to changing the fortunes, at least on the offensive side, could be a speedy rookie who has shown a knack for creating yardage every time he gets his hands on the ball–KC Concepcion, the team’s No. 24 overall first-round pick from 2025. Concepcion has 40 catches for 483 yards, and also has 11 carries for 43 yards. The advantage of getting Concepcion going early for the Browns is that he get the ball on handoffs or short throws and make something more of the play.

From Lance Reisland of Cleveland.com and 92.3 The Fan: “For me, first down becomes all about KC Concepcion. Why? Because not everybody has to be right. Not everybody has to be right on first down for him to get yards. And it doesn’t mean he’s going to get a huge play. First of all, the more he touches it, the better chance he has of getting a huge chunk play, but he’s always going to get you five or six, most likely.

“… Think about touches for the right guys, and think about turning up the heat on defense. I think that’ll help you get off to better starts.”

The good news for the Browns is that their next opponent–the Raiders at home in Week 12 on Sunday night–has struggled in the first quarter, even if not nearly as bad as Cleveland. The Raiders were outscored, 67-48, in the first this season, and have put up only seven points in the first quarters of their last three games.