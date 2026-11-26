Deshaun Watson is a free agent following this season and up until a month or so into the 2026 campaign, very few around the NFL would have ever imagined that the Cleveland Browns would have to consider bringing him back on a new contract.

Watson was either absent due to suspension or injury, or simply terrible throughout the first four years of his five-year deal in Cleveland. But this season, he has been a passable starter and helped the Browns scratch out a 6-4 record, all while keeping fan-favorite and second-year signal-caller Shedeur Sanders at bay.

However, a new potential threat has emerged in the form of Aaron Rodgers. The Pittsburgh Steelers released the four-time MVP following an interview he did with the “Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday, November 25, during which Rodgers threw head coach Mike McCarthy under the bus — then got in the driver’s seat and backed up and ran over him again a handful of times for good measure.

Rodgers chose to do this after issuing an ultimatum to McCarthy: either let the veteran QB have full control over the offense and the play-calling, or Rodgers would walk. The Steelers chose instead to bench Rodgers with a plan to make him inactive Friday against the Denver Broncos, though still keep him on the roster.

But Rodgers made sure that didn’t happen based on the content of his interview Wednesday. He is now likely bound for free agency, and while the Browns may not seek to add him this season, one prominent NFL analyst predicted he will end up in Cleveland eventually.

“Aaron Rodgers, 2027 Cleveland Browns QB,” Steve Palazzolo of “Check The Mic,” and formerly of Pro Football Focus, wrote on X.

Browns Have 2nd-Best Odds to Land Aaron Rodgers

Based on early odds from Bet Online Wednesday following news of Rodgers’ benching, but prior to his scorched-earth interview with McAfee, the website placed the Browns at plus-300 to end up Rodgers’ next team.

Cleveland remained with the same chances early on Thursday morning, while the New England Patriots were still the most likely Rodgers destination at plus-200.

The Browns already have four quarterbacks on the team, so adding Rodgers doesn’t seem necessary. However, if Palazzolo’s theory that the Browns will be interested in Rodgers next season has any credence, then perhaps offering him a landing spot now could factor into Cleveland’s plans.

Browns May Have Tough Time Moving on From Deshaun Watson if They Make Playoffs

Cleveland’s surprise season, which has a legitimate chance to end in a playoff berth, has thrown off track what appeared to be the likely path to a new franchise quarterback in 2027.

The Browns still hold two first-rounders in next year’s draft, their own and one they got from the Los Angeles Rams in the Myles Garrett trade. However, both of those selections are likely to fall in the back half of the opening round, and potentially could both be in the 20s (or even lower) depending on how the postseason ultimately shakes out.

It is difficult to say how well Watson might have to play to earn another contract in Cleveland, and what that deal might look like if he does.

However, heading into 2027 with Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Taylen Green and a veteran player like Rodgers — plus a couple of first-rounders to work with in service of drafting a rookie QB — might be enough for the Browns to justify cutting bait with Watson, even if he does take them to the playoffs.