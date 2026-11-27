The Cleveland Browns just had an early walkthrough on Thursday so that the team could scatter to celebrate Thanksgiving, so there was no, rightfully, traditional practice or meeting with the media. But there was an injury report, and for a team coming off a bye week and eager for a win on Sunday night at home against the Raiders, there is a worrying name that keeps popping up: star rookie receiver Denzel Boston, who is dealing with a quad injury. Boston popped up on the report on Wednesday–he did not practice–and was still on it again as a DNP on Thursday.

Now, the team did not practice so it is hard to say whether Boston would have practiced if things had been live. But other players did see their statuses change on Thursday, including rookie lineman Austin Barber, who was a DNP on Wednesday but upgraded to limited on Thanksgiving. Boston did not get any such upgrade.

Browns Got a Steal With Denzel Boston

Boston has proven to be one of the steals of the NFL draft last year, a first-round prospect who slipped to the second round and was scooped up by the Browns. Cleveland, despite a limited passing game (No. 18 in yardage this season), has gotten a stellar season from Boston, who has made 33 catches this year for 523 yards, leading all rookie receivers.

The Raiders were said to have had an interest in Boston, but passed on him with the No. 38 overall pick. The Browns took him at No. 39. Boston said this week, in an interview with former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, that being passed over in the draft is still a motivator for him.

“To this point, there’s always going to be a chip on my shoulder. My whole life, I’ll always remember night one. But it’s got to a point now where I can sit here and say, ‘I want to prove everyone wrong and prove this.’ No, I just want to prove myself right,” Boston said.

He has been a big part of the Browns offense, and for a team with a relatively thin margin of error, missing him on Sunday would be a blow.