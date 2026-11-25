Six fourth-quarter winning drives have given Deshaun Watson a case for another contract with the Cleveland Browns.

However, the Browns still want to see how he finishes this one.

Cleveland plans to let the season play out before deciding whether to bring Watson back, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. The Browns have until March 11 to extend him before his contract expires. That gives the 6-4 Browns seven more regular-season games to evaluate him, plus any he can help them earn in January.

The day after Watson rallied Cleveland from 17 points down to beat his former team, the Houston Texans, coach Todd Monken was asked whether he and general manager Andrew Berry had discussed keeping Watson beyond this season.

“We have not,” Monken said Nov. 16.

Cabot wrote that a playoff berth and a win or two in January would put Watson in the conversation to return. By then, Berry will also know where Cleveland is picking in the draft and have a better idea of which other veteran quarterbacks could be available.

Deshaun Watson’s Browns Comebacks Tell Only Part of His Season

Watson came out of the bye tied with Denver’s Bo Nix for the NFL lead with six fourth-quarter game-winning drives. All six of Cleveland’s wins have come by four points or fewer.

With Cleveland trailing Houston 24-20, Watson hit Harold Fannin Jr. for 30 yards to the Texans’ 5. Quinshon Judkins scored on the next snap with 53 seconds left. Watson finished the 27-24 win with 312 passing yards and led Cleveland in rushing with 49 yards and a touchdown.

It was Watson’s third straight 300-yard start. He didn’t throw a touchdown pass in any of the three. Through nine starts, he’s completed 65.1% of his passes for 2,118 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Cleveland has also needed him to bring the offense back from deficits of 10 points against Baltimore, 14 against Tennessee and 17 against Houston.

For a quarterback who started 19 games in his first four seasons in Cleveland and missed all of 2025 after tearing his Achilles tendon a second time, nine starts already represent his busiest season as a Brown. Two games against Cincinnati and a trip to Baltimore are still ahead. All three could help decide the AFC North.

What a Deshaun Watson Return to Cleveland Could Cost

The fully guaranteed deal Watson signed in 2022 paid him an average of $46 million a season over five years — a whopping total of $230 million.

Cabot expects interest from teams looking for a bridge quarterback if Cleveland lets Watson reach free agency. She said that a salary close to his current average could leave him with few takers.

The role matters for Berry, too. A short deal would let Monken keep his starter while Cleveland develops a younger quarterback, even if the Browns spend one of their two first-round picks on the position.

Watson said he has left contract talks to his agent, David Mulugheta, and Cleveland’s front office.

“Yeah, of course I want to continue to build on the legacy that I’m building,” Watson said. “And, again, ultimately, it’s up to the front office.”

Watson gets a prime-time spotlight to showcase where he’s at as the Browns take on the Raiders on Sunday Night Football this week.