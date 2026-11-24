The Cleveland Browns won’t have the usual Sunday Night Football broadcast crew.

Cleveland was flexed into Sunday Night Football to host the Las Vegas Raiders. With the Browns in a playoff spot, the NFL opted to put them into primetime.

The Browns are 6-4 and coming off their bye week.

NFL Makes Broadcast Change for SNF

With the NFL having games on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week due to Thanksgiving, NBC made a broadcast change.

Although the Browns are playing on Sunday Night Football, they won’t have the usual broadcast crew. Instead, NBC announced that the usual SNF crew of Mike Tirico and analyst Cris Collinsworth will call the Bills vs. Chiefs game on Thanksgiving Night.

However, on Sunday Night Football, Tirico will be on the call, but Jason Garrett will be the analyst instead of Collinsworth for the Browns-Raiders game.

“Sunday’s matchup marks the Browns’ first time hosting a Sunday Night Football game since they welcomed the Los Angeles Rams to Huntington Bank Field on Sept. 22, 2019,” NBC wrote in a press release. “Cleveland also makes its first SNF appearance since visiting the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 28, 2021. … Tirico will call Raiders-Browns with former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett (analyst) and Stark (reporter). McAulay will serve as the rules analyst.”

Although the Browns aren’t getting the usual SNF broadcast crew, Cleveland is still hosting a primetime game with the playoffs in reach.

Cleveland Browns Excited to Get Flexed to SNF

The Browns are coming off their bye week and were flexed to Sunday Night Football.

Getting flexed to primetime is special for the team, according to quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“Yes, another great opportunity for this organization, this city to seen on the national stage, and it’s a great opportunity for us to go out there and showcase what we’re about,” Waton said on Nov. 18.

Browns head coach Todd Monken had similar thoughts as he knows it means they are doing something right to get flexed to SNF.

“I think it’s really cool for our players, I said it at the beginning of the year. I mean, you want to be on Thursday Night, Sunday Night, Monday Night. You want to be flexed, means you’re having a good year,” Monken said. “As nice as it is to have a one o’clock schedule every week, I mean, I said that, early in the week. I mean, you’re on a trajectory to be fired at some point because you’re at one o’clock every week. So, you’re fighting like hell to get to where, you know, you’re on national TV. So, if people are going to watch football, and more importantly than that, an opportunity to get to seven.”

The Browns are 4.5-point favorites against the Raiders.