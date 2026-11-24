Running the ball has not proven to be one of the strong suits of this year’s Cleveland Browns, as the team has logged just 975 yards on the ground, which ranks 24th in the NFL. Why that is has remained something of a mystery, as the Browns’ overhauled offensive line–there are five new starters–has done a good job in pass protection, but does not seem so aligned when it comes to blocking for the run. At 3.8 yards per carry, the Browns rank No. 27 in the league. While the line has gotten most of the attention, there’s no doubt that second-year back Quinshon Judkins has not made the steps forward many in the organization had hoped, and health has been an issue–Judkins has missed a game, backup Dylan Sampson missed five games, and No. 3 back Raheim Sanders has been on the injured reserve with a bad hip injury since Week 5.

But there was good news on Tuesday: The Browns have opened the practice window on Sanders.

Browns Begin Process on Raheim Sanders

That means Cleveland could be in like to get Sanders back as early as this week–the Browns play the Raiders on Sunday night. Under NFL rules, a team must activate a player within 21 days of opening the practice window, or put him back on the out-for-season IR. Sanders, then, can practice with the team now, and could be activated this week, but the window can hold up until after Week 14.

From the Browns website:

“The Browns announced RB Raheim Sanders has been designated for return and is eligible to return to practice. Sanders was originally placed on injured reserve on Oct. 13 with a hip injury after he sustained the hip injury in Week 5 against the Jets.

“Sanders appeared in the first five games of the 2026 season and rushed for 43 yards while adding 11 receptions for 74 yards. Sanders is in his second season with the Browns and has appeared in nine career games with one start. He has recorded 135 career rushing yards and one touchdown on 36 carries, while adding 14 receptions for 95 yards. “

Sunday’s game will be at Huntington Bank Field at 8:20 p.m. ET.