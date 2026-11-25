Shedeur Sanders was picking up the tab for Thanksgiving shoppers in Cleveland on Tuesday when one fan took the chance to ask him a football question.

When would he get another start for the Browns?

Sanders stopped at a local supermarket after practice, where he posed for photos, shook hands and waved shoppers with full carts over to the register. When the conversation turned to his place behind Deshaun Watson, the second-year quarterback explained why he could live with waiting — for now.

“You got to think we’re winning and we’re doing what we got to do,” Sanders told the fan, according to Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland. “Of course I want to play. I’m going to be aggressive when I get out there. But the thing is, though, we’re a good team, so let us just, you know what I’m saying, we got time, bro. I don’t plan on going anywhere.”

Sanders has some room to be patient. His rookie deal runs through 2028. Watson has seven regular-season games left on his as he looks to earn an extension in Cleveland or an opportunity elsewhere.

Browns Pleased With Shedeur Sanders’ Progress

A fifth-round pick out of Colorado in 2025, Sanders went 3-4 as a rookie starter. He finished the season with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

By training camp, he’d earned a share of the first-team reps alongside Watson in a quarterback competition. He lost the battle, but first-year head coach Todd Monken hasn’t been shy to praise Sanders and the progress he’s made.

“He’s very diligent and he likes to play football, has a natural confidence about him.” Monken said. “Just like any young player, they’ve got to play. … where he’s improved is his footwork, his drops, his mechanics, understanding where to go with the ball, sense of urgency in terms of working through his progressions, protections.

“There were so many things he needed to work on, and he’s done that like any young player. Any young player has a lot to work on, especially at the quarterback position. And you can see that from the moment we got here and that’s why we opened up the competition and we split the reps was because of his ascent.”

A concussion sidelined Watson against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 8 and Sanders got his first start of the season. He threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. With less than a minute left in regulation, he found Jerry Jeudy on consecutive plays to set up the tying field goal.

Sanders then hit Harold Fannin Jr. for a 39-yard touchdown in overtime. His pass to Denzel Boston on a two-point try fell incomplete, sealing a 23-22 loss. While Sanders’s showing was solid — particularly in the second half — the Browns went back to Watson as their starter.

Browns Face a Decision on Deshaun Watson After the Season

Watson has led the winning drive in the fourth quarter of all six Cleveland victories. The latest brought the Browns back from 17 points down to beat Houston 27-24 and sent them into their bye at 6-4.

That win also showed how much help Watson has around him. Cleveland’s defense forced three straight three-and-outs to open the second half. Rookie receiver KC Concepcion Jr. ran for the tying touchdown. On the game-winning drive, Fannin dragged defenders to the Houston 5, and Quinshon Judkins scored on the next snap.

Watson has seven touchdown passes and four interceptions in nine starts as he plays out the final year of his five-year, $230 million deal. The Browns plan to let the season play out before deciding whether to bring him back, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported.

Even if Watson leaves, Sanders could face another competition. Cleveland owns two first-round picks in 2027, giving the Browns another way to find their next starter.

But for now, Sanders feels comfortable waiting for his opportunity in Cleveland.