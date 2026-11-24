A noted Cleveland Browns pundit says a clip of him that sparked a rumor that the Cleveland Browns turned down a third-round pick for Shedeur Sanders was taken out of context.

On The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Garrett Bush explained what he and his viewers had been discussing in the clip that went viral on social media this week.

“During the clip, we were talking about the video of Shedeur Sanders trade value that broke out in the chat. The video is two or three weeks old, around the trade deadline,” Bush said. “We’re going back and I’m reading comments off the screen about Shedeur’s trade value. That conversation came out of a larger context and a hypothetical based on what people were saying in the chat.”

Bush said he did ask around about Browns general manager Andrew Berry’s plans for Sanders.

“Here’s what I will say: I did reach out to some individuals, and we did clarify that Andrew Berry was not in the process of trading Shedeur Sanders,” Bush said. “He wasn’t interested and they didn’t trade Shedeur Sanders.”

Vikings Sent a Third-Round Pick to Las Vegas for Kirk Cousins

A third-rounder would have been a sizable return for Cleveland. Berry traded up to take Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 draft, using the No. 144 overall pick on the Colorado quarterback.

There was some chatter about Sanders heading to Minnesota at the deadline as the Vikings searched for answers. Former NFL cornerback Darius Slay was among those who wanted to see Sanders in Minnesota. Slay urged the Vikings to make the trade after their 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 9.

The following day, Minnesota sent a 2027 third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders to bring back Kirk Cousins, who had spent six seasons with the Vikings.

Shedeur Sanders Gave Browns a Look at His Upside Before the Deadline

Two days before the deadline, Sanders made his first start of the season while Deshaun Watson worked his way back from a concussion. Sanders threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints. His 39-yard touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. in overtime gave Cleveland a chance to win on a two-point conversion. His final pass fell incomplete in a 23-22 loss.

Watson returned the next week and rallied the Browns from 17 points down to beat the Houston Texans 27-24. Cleveland went into its bye at 6-4 with Sanders back in the No. 2 role.

“This is a bigger conversation about two sides: there’s a side that believes Shedeur Sanders can play, and a side that thinks he can’t play,” Bush said. “Those two people are never going to see eye to eye until he finally plays or he’s no longer on the team.

“At the end of the day, my point is that teams and other people around the league believe Shedeur Sanders can play. When I’m talking about these concepts, context matters. I think Shedeur Sanders can play; I think Andrew Berry thinks Shedeur Sanders can play, and I believe other teams think Shedeur Sanders can play. It’s yet to be seen what the upside is.”

Sanders remains in the No. 2 role. He likely won’t get a shot this season with the Browns in the playoff hunt and Watson continuing to pull out games with fourth quarter magic.