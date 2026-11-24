The Cleveland Browns opened their first practice after the bye without Denzel Boston.

The rookie receiver was one of five players who sat out Tuesday as the Browns began preparing for Sunday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Right guard Austin Barber, defensive ends Derek Barnett and Isaiah McGuire, and linebacker Quincy Williams also missed practice.

The timing is the concern for Cleveland. Boston was absent from the portion of practice open to reporters last Wednesday, before the Browns broke for the bye. The break gave Cleveland’s leading wide receiver several extra days to recover before the Raiders came up on the schedule.

Boston has started all 10 games, and he could still play Sunday after missing Tuesday’s session. The Browns practice again Wednesday and Friday, with Thanksgiving Day off.

Denzel Boston Played Through Toe Injury Before Browns’ Bye

Boston already showed against Houston how much can change between the first practice of the week and kickoff. He sat out Wednesday and Thursday, returned for limited work Friday and left the locker room in a walking boot. By Sunday, the Browns trusted him to handle two jobs.

Boston caught a 16-yard pass from Deshaun Watson just before halftime. He also took over punt returns for fellow rookie KC Concepcion, returning five for 43 yards in the 27-24 comeback win. His final return, plus a Texans penalty, gave Cleveland the ball in Houston territory with 1:40 left for the winning drive.

The second-round pick out of Washington has 33 catches for 523 yards and three touchdowns. His 55-yard touchdown at Tampa Bay helped Cleveland earn its first win.

His best game came with Shedeur Sanders at quarterback in New Orleans, where Boston caught six passes for 98 yards, including a 60-yarder.

That production has kept Boston in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race. DraftKings listed him at +900 on Tuesday, compared with +2200 before the season. Concepcion was just behind him at +950. Another contender, Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza, will be on the opposite sideline Sunday.

Browns Get Rare Sunday Night Home Game

Monken recalled Boston telling him, “I’m going to play, I’m going to play,” in the days leading up to the Houston game. It’s easy to see why Boston would want to miss the next one.

The last time the Browns played in prime time, he caught four passes for 89 yards against Pittsburgh, including a 60-yarder from Watson to open a drive. Quinshon Judkins scored three plays later.

The NFL flexed Browns-Raiders from 1 p.m. to primetime on NBC. At 6-4 and unbeaten in four games at Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland will host its first Sunday night game since 2019.

“I think it’s really cool for our players. I said it at the beginning of the year. I mean, you want to be on Thursday Night, Sunday Night, Monday Night. You want to be flexed because it means you’re having a good year,” Browns coach Todd Monken said. “I mean, you’re on a trajectory to be fired at some point because you’re at one o’clock every week. So, you’re fighting like hell to get to where, you know, you’re on national TV.”