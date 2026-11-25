The Cleveland Browns insisted on getting Jared Verse before they would send Myles Garrett to Los Angeles. Ten games later, there’s a trade proposal that would let the Rams line up both pass rushers on the same defense.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay floated a 2027 reunion for Verse, who went into Cleveland’s bye with 20 tackles and is still looking for his first sack in a Browns uniform. Kay thinks Cleveland should consider moving the two-time Pro Bowler if his production doesn’t pick up down the stretch. He left open what the Rams would send back.

“If he can’t find a way to right the ship in the back half of the campaign, it may make more sense for the Browns to try and deal him while he still has value and upside,” Kay said. “Sending Verse back to the Los Angeles Rams makes sense for both organizations. The Rams have a talent-laden defensive front with Garrett and Aaron Donald leading the way, but bringing back the youthful Verse would give them a player to build their defense around for the long haul.”

Jared Verse Built Strong Resume With Rams

Verse was a valued piece of the Garrett trade for a reason. The Rams used the No. 19 pick on Verse in 2024 and got two Pro Bowl seasons out of him before his 26th birthday. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year, forced five fumbles and recorded 12 sacks in 34 regular-season games. He added three more sacks in five playoff appearances.

Back in Los Angeles, Verse could rush opposite Garrett with Aaron Donald drawing blockers inside. At 26, Verse would also give the Rams someone to build around after their veteran stars move on. Garrett gave the Rams a look at what that front could do in his first game back from knee surgery, recording three sacks against Washington in a 20-13 win.

The tougher sell would be in Cleveland. The Rams gave up a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second and a 2029 third in the June 1 deal. Even with those picks on the table, general manager Andrew Berry wanted a young player who could help Cleveland win right away. He had a specific role in mind for Verse.

“He’s a perfect DNA match for our attacking front,” Berry said in June. “He’s really a terror in both phases, both as a run defender and a pass rusher.”

He’s off to a slow start but the Browns likely aren’t ready to pull the plug just yet.

Jared Verse Showed Progress Before Browns’ Bye

Verse has been as blunt as anyone about how his first season in Cleveland has gone. Before facing Houston, he told reporters he had met with the team psychiatrist to work through what he described as a mental block.

“I think the Browns fans are upset about it. I’m upset about it. I just haven’t done enough,” Verse said Nov. 12.

Three days later, Verse played one of his best games as a Brown. He pressured Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud five times and posted a 17.9% pressure rate, both season highs, according to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi. One of those rushes came with 34 seconds left on Houston’s final drive. Verse hit Stroud as he threw toward Xavier Hutchinson, and Denzel Ward broke up the pass. Cleveland held on to win 27-24.

Cleveland already has Verse under contract for 2027 at a salary cap charge of $2.86 million. The more expensive decision comes next spring, when Berry has to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option for 2028.