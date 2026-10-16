Former NFL QB Shares Key Advice to Shedeur Sanders Amid Browns Rumors

The Cleveland Browns are off to a good start with Deshaun Watson at the helm as the starting quarterback.

Cleveland had a quarterback battle between Watson and Sanders, and it was the veteran who won the job. With the Browns playing well, the future of Sanders in Cleveland has started to heat up, especially after he hired an agent.

Cleveland will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Former NFL QB Gives Shedeur Sanders Advice

With Sanders’ future up in the air, a former NFL quarterback and now analyst gave him advice.

Chris Simms, who was in the NFL for eight years as a quarterback, gave Sanders advice.

“I don’t see it either; I’m with you there,” Simms said on Pro Football Talk. “I don’t think this is like, ‘Oh, he’s gonna try to make something happen before the trade deadline. What I would tell him right now is, ‘Hey, just be ready where you are at. You’re at a place where you know the offense they got a little positive vibes going. The playcaller is pretty good. You’re behind a guy who has a history of being hurt a lot over the last four or five years.'”

Not only does Watson have a history of injuries, but he has struggled in the past, so Simms said Sanders has to stay ready.

“Be ready when your time comes, ’cause if you make me bet, you’re gonna have that time,” Simms advised. “It might be just a game, it might be a few quarters, I don’t know what it’ll be, but be ready. It’s definitely better than going somewhere else, trying to learn a playbook. I don’t know if I fit in; do they all like me here? Oh no, I’m out here. I’ve only been here for 12 days, and now I’m not playing. Oh no, I’m gonna look not good. I would tell Shedeur (Sanders), hang where you are right now, and if you wanna think of getting traded, go down that path after the season.”

It’s sound advice from Simms to Sanders, as he believes he shouldn’t want to be traded this year and should ride the rest of the season out.

Cleveland Browns Just Preparing for Ravens, not QB

The Browns are set to host the Ravens, who could start Tyler Huntley again due to an injury to Lamar Jackson.

However, Jackson hasn’t been ruled out, which does make preparation difficult for them. Yet, Browns head coach Todd Monken said they are just preparing for the Ravens and not the quarterback.

“I think you prepare for the Ravens,” Monken said on Wednesday. “I mean, that’s what you’re going to prepare for. They’ve got a really good coaching staff, and I’ve been there before where we played Snoop (Tyler Huntley), and Snoop’s a really good football player and won a bunch of games as the starter. So, we’ll prepare for the Ravens.”

The Browns are 3.5-point underdogs at home against Baltimore.