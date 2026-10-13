Browns Hefty Asking Price for Jerry Jeudy Trade Revealed

The Cleveland Browns are still a month out from the NFL trade deadline, and as a team that is walking the line between hoping to contend for the playoffs while also firmly fixed on continuing to rebuild for the future, their approach to the deadline can feel somewhat muddled at this point. But no doubt, one name that has been bandied about is that of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, mostly because he is a veteran nearing the end of his contract on a team that has some of the better young receivers in the league on hand.

There have been those–Cleveland.com veteran Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot as well as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler–who say that the Browns have been doing nothing to make Jeudy available on the trade market, but his name persists in rumors nonetheless. This time, it is league insider Jordan Schultz claiming Jeudy can be had.

Browns Making Jerry Jeudy Available at NFL Trade Deadline?

In a video on Tuesday, Schultz noted that it is “well-known” that Jeudy can be had via trade, but revealed the pretty high asking price for a player who had a down year in 2025 and has seen his usage drop here in 2026. Jeudy is playing 58% of the team’s snaps this year, a career low.

After talking to people around the NFL, I have a few more names I believe are available for trade: https://t.co/KWecTKAYPy pic.twitter.com/jwAQOf8P61— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 13, 2026

But could the Browns get a third-rounder for him?

Said Schultz: “Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver and former Pro Bowler in Cleveland. The Browns clearly like the young receiver group they have and are building with Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion and Isaiah Bond, obviously the tight end Harold Fannin was well. Jeudy made some big plays in Thursday night’s win over Pittsburgh but then only played 24 snaps on Sunday even with Concepcion leaving early with a concussion.

“It’s pretty well-known around the league the Jeudy is available but it is my understanding that Cleveland would like something in that early third or fourth range, and I am just not sure they’ll get it. Bottom line, Jerry Jeudy is available and he is another name to keep an eye on.”