The Cleveland Browns went into their bye with the AFC’s last playoff spot. By Sunday, after the first slate of games, they had moved up a spot.

The Eagles beat the Steelers 19-16, dropping Pittsburgh to 6-4 and lifting the Browns into second place in the AFC North. Carolina gave Cleveland another favorable result, beating Baltimore 35-33 to put the Ravens 2.5 games behind the Browns.

Cleveland still has a rooting interest on Monday night. If the Washington Commanders beat the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns will come out of their bye one game off the division lead with both Cincinnati games still on the schedule.

Why the Browns Hold the Tiebreaker Over the Steelers

Pittsburgh beat Cleveland 27-6 just three weeks ago, but the Browns won the first meeting at Huntington Bank Field. With the season series split, the next tiebreaker is division record. Cleveland is 2-1 against the AFC North. Pittsburgh is 2-2 after losing to Cincinnati last week.

The Steelers had a chance to keep their half-game lead against an Eagles team riding a seven-game losing streak. Instead, Pittsburgh fell behind 13-0 and took five sacks. Aaron Rodgers finally got the Steelers into the end zone with 1:21 left, but Philadelphia picked up a first down and kept him from getting the ball back.

Pittsburgh now holds the seventh seed. The New England Patriots, also on their bye, sit one game behind both AFC North teams at 5-5. However, the Patriots are expected to be without Drake Maye for a significant amount of time. The Steelers will get the first chance to break the tie with Cleveland when they host the Denver Broncos on Black Friday.

Ravens’ Slide Started With a Loss in Cleveland

Baltimore was 4-1 when it came to Cleveland on Oct. 18 and jumped out to a 10-0 lead. The Ravens haven’t won since. Andre Szmyt kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired that afternoon to give the Browns a 13-10 win and start what has become a six-game losing streak for Baltimore.

Another late field goal cost the Ravens on Sunday. Carolina’s Ryan Fitzgerald hit from 37 yards with 1:44 left, and linebacker Tyrel Dodson intercepted former Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Baltimore’s final drive. The Ravens fell to 4-7 with a Dec. 27 rematch against Cleveland still to come.

The Ravens are trying to navigate the loss of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is on injured reserve. Baltimore traded for Brissett but the offense has yet to find its footing.

Browns Still Have Two Dates With the Bengals

Cincinnati takes a 7-2 record and a five-game winning streak into Washington. A win would give the Bengals a two-game lead over Cleveland and Pittsburgh. A loss would bring both within a game, two weeks before Cincinnati visits Cleveland on Dec. 6. The Browns also travel to Cincinnati for the regular-season finale.

First up for Cleveland is a Nov. 29 visit from the Las Vegas Raiders on “Sunday Night Football.” It opens a stretch of three straight home games for a Browns team that is 4-0 at home for the first time since 1963. All four wins took a fourth-quarter scoring drive, including last week’s 27-24 comeback against Houston.

“Can’t wait when we come back in two weeks to play the Raiders here and see the crowd then,” Browns coach Todd Monken said.

Entering Sunday, the Bengals were -600 to win the division, per DraftKings. The Browns are +920.