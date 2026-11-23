The Cleveland Browns are getting set to shake off the rust after their Week 11 bye and head into Thanksgiving week with a prime spot–Sunday night against the Raiders–for their Week 12 game looming ahead. There is cause for optimism, especially after the Steelers lost on Sunday, and the Browns’ playoff chances ticked upward to 55% according to ESPN’s tracker. Cleveland is in position to determine its own playoff fate here with seven weeks to go in 2026 and as coach Todd Monken would say, that’s “pretty cool.”

Still, the big-picture questions around the franchise linger, and the main question is–and has long been–what about quarterback? The Browns have gotten big-time clutch play from Deshaun Watson, but overall, Watson is still an underwhelming player (the No. 29 graded quarterback out of 37 according to Pro Football Focus this season) who is 31 and heading into free agency. Thus, when Colts starting quarterback Daniel Jones was released last week, the Browns, of course, were linked to possibly bringing him to Cleveland.

Browns Sticking With Deshaun Watson

They shouldn’t, and as eager as the Browns may be to figure out who their long-term guy is going to be at the position, there isn’t much to say that Jones would be considerably better than Watson has been. The Colts signed Jones to a two-year, $88 million contract last offseason, but things went so far sideways this season that the team released him last week. If Jones clears waivers on Monday, he will be a free agent.

On the 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland morning show, host Anthony Lima was firm in support of sticking with Watson and avoiding Jones at all costs.

Said Lima: “He’s god awful. I don’t want to go after the god awful quarterback. I’d like to keep the one that’s winning all the games in the fourth quarter and putting us in the playoffs. Probably going to stick with that one, the guy fans are now cheering as he leaves the field, the guy that got flexed to Sunday Night Football, I am probably going to keep him. Get rid of the guy who just got cut.”

Daniel Jones Had One Good Colts Stretch

Jones did have a nice stretch early last season before he suffered an Achilles injury. Still, he is a quarterback who has not been able to find consistent success in the NFL, and is 29 years old. The Browns almost certainly won’t have interest in him now, and probably not in March, either.

Said Lima: “He was the talk of the league, kind like Deshaun Watson is now. And everybody, every week, was like, ‘Is Daniel Jones good or is he just Daniel Jones and he is having a nice run?’ Because these quarterbacks all apparently are capable of having nice stretches, new coaches, until defenses shift. They were ahead of everybody. But if you watch, go back to his last three games before the injury, it was starting to go back to Daniel Jones land.”