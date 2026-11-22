Brock Bowers is pushing to play Sunday in Denver, but the Las Vegas Raiders could have to send rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza into his first road start without his leading receiver.

The Raiders listed Bowers as questionable with ankle and quadriceps injuries. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on “Sunday NFL Countdown” that there was “not a lot of optimism” he would play. The official word is expected around 90 minutes before kickoff against the Broncos.

The Cleveland Browns get the Raiders next, on Nov. 29 on “Sunday Night Football.” If Bowers can make it back for that one, he’ll see a familiar face on the other sideline. Browns coach Todd Monken called plays for him on two national championship teams at Georgia.

Brock Bowers Tried Twice to Stay in the Seahawks Game

Bowers hurt his right ankle on the Raiders’ opening drive against Seattle last Sunday. Left tackle Kolton Miller and a Seahawks defender rolled over his leg as running back Ashton Jeanty picked up a first down. Bowers made it back onto the field for Mendoza’s 10-yard touchdown run, then headed to the locker room.

He gave it another try in the second quarter. On third-and-5, Mendoza found Bowers for 12 yards to set up a go-ahead field goal. It was his second and final catch in the 21-13 loss. Bowers couldn’t finish the game.

“Felt it each time I went back out there. It was tough,” Bowers said Friday.

Bowers sat out Wednesday’s practice and was a limited participant Thursday and Friday. Sunday’s decision applies to the Denver game. Las Vegas has yet to give Bowers a designation for Cleveland.

Michael Mayer is next on the Raiders’ depth chart, and Mendoza already knows where to find him on fourth down. Trailing Seattle by 11 with less than four minutes left, Mendoza hit Mayer for seven yards on fourth-and-1. The Raiders kicked a field goal on that drive to pull within one score.

Mayer entered Sunday with 41 catches for 404 yards, both career highs. Even after missing the first two games of the season, Bowers leads Las Vegas with 50 catches, 676 yards and six touchdown receptions.

Todd Monken Sees Shades of Brock Bowers in Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr.

Monken once put a national title game in Bowers’ hands. Facing third-and-1 with a one-point lead over Alabama, Georgia went to its freshman tight end for a 15-yard touchdown. A year later, Bowers caught seven passes for 152 yards and another touchdown in the title win over TCU.

When Monken was asked this offseason which of his former tight ends reminded him of Harold Fannin Jr., he named Bowers.

“He’s a little like Brock Bowers in the fact that his body type is more of an H and F, run after catch more than length, more as a C gap blocking Y,” Monken said. “So you love his athleticism, you like his ability to run after catch, his ball skills like Brock, very similar in that regard.”

Fannin gave Cleveland a good look at what Monken meant in its 27-24 win over Houston. With the Browns down four in the final two minutes, Fannin caught a pass over the middle and carried defenders to the Houston 5. Quinshon Judkins scored the winning touchdown on the next snap.

The win sent Cleveland into its bye at 6-4. The Browns return to Huntington Bank Field next Sunday to host the Raiders and potentially Bowers.