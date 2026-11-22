The Cleveland Browns won’t be on the field this week but will return next week to an important game in a showcase spot amid their surprising season.

The Browns have a bye Sunday, Nov. 22, before hosting their first Sunday night game in seven years.

Cleveland returns Sunday, Nov. 29, when it hosts the Las Vegas Raiders at Huntington Bank Field. The NFL moved Browns-Raiders out of its 1 p.m. slot and into “Sunday Night Football,” bumping the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers to the afternoon.

It’s been five years since the Browns last played on Sunday night, a November 2021 loss in Baltimore. The Los Angeles Rams were the visitors the last time NBC brought its Sunday night broadcast to the lakefront in September 2019.

There’s still a game worth watching Sunday for Browns fans who want a look at their next opponent. The Raiders visit the Denver Broncos, with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza making his first road start.

Browns Will Face Top Pick in Week 12

Mendoza is part of the draw. The Raiders didn’t have a single prime-time game on their original schedule, and the No. 1 overall pick spent the first half of the season behind Kirk Cousins. Las Vegas traded Cousins to Minnesota at the deadline, clearing the way for the Heisman Trophy winner from Indiana.

In his first NFL start last Sunday, Mendoza took the Raiders 46 yards on their opening possession and ran untouched for a 10-yard touchdown. He went 11 of 13 before halftime, when Las Vegas led 10-7. Mendoza finished 17 of 29 for 143 yards in a 21-13 loss to the Seahawks.

The Browns have given viewers a reason to stick around for the fourth quarter. Coming off a five-win season, the Browns drew just one prime-time date when the schedule came out in May. They’ve already surpassed last year’s win total, and their six victories have come by a combined 19 points.

Last Sunday, Cleveland erased a 17-point deficit against Houston before Quinshon Judkins scored from 5 yards out with 53 seconds left for a 27-24 win.

“I mean, you want to be on Thursday Night, Sunday Night, Monday Night, you want to be flexed. It means you’re having a good year,” Browns coach Todd Monken said Wednesday.

Where the Browns Stand in the AFC Playoff Race

Cleveland entered Sunday at 6-4, holding the seventh and final AFC playoff spot. Pittsburgh (6-3) was a half-game ahead in sixth. New England (5-5), the closest team chasing Cleveland, also has a bye.

That gives Browns fans a rooting interest in Philadelphia on Sunday. An Eagles win would leave the Steelers and Browns with identical records. The division-leading Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) visit the Washington Commanders on Monday night, and Cleveland still has both games against Cincinnati on its schedule.

The first comes Dec. 6, one week after the Raiders visit. Former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and Atlanta follow on Dec. 13, giving the Browns three straight home games coming out of the bye.

Cleveland is 4-0 at home for the first time since 1963. Their rematch with Cincinnati comes on the road in the regular-season finale.