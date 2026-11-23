Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak is optimistic Brock Bowers can return against the Cleveland Browns after missing the Raiders’ loss in Denver.

Bowers missed Wednesday’s practice, returned on a limited basis Thursday and Friday and carried a questionable designation into the weekend. He hurt his right ankle against Seattle. He tried changing the tape on his ankle and twice made it back onto the field before coming out for good.

“He was not ready to play,” Kubiak said after his team’s 38-24 loss to the Broncos. Bowers is working back from ankle and quadriceps injuries, and Kubiak told reporters the tight end continues to make progress, according to ESPN’s Ryan McFadden.

“Felt it each time I went back out there. It was tough,” Bowers said Friday.

The Raiders have a bye after their trip to Cleveland. If Bowers needs another week, his next opportunity would come Dec. 13 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fernando Mendoza Has Barely Had Brock Bowers on the Field

Bowers has 50 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns this season. Only two of those catches have come with Fernando Mendoza at quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick found Bowers for 18 yards in his first start, including a 12-yard completion on third-and-5 that set up a field goal against Seattle. Las Vegas punted on its next seven possessions.

“I thought overall when we lost Brock, you definitely saw a big change in production,” Kubiak said after the Seattle game.

Mendoza found three other targets for his first three NFL touchdown passes in Denver. Running back Ashton Jeanty took the first one 68 yards. Tight end Ian Thomas caught a 19-yarder to tie the game in the third quarter, and receiver Jack Bech scored in the fourth.

Michael Mayer, who started in Bowers’ place, returned after leaving with a back injury. He finished with one catch for four yards. Bowers had gone for at least 70 yards in seven straight games before the injury.

Browns Pass Steelers in AFC Playoff Race During Bye

Cleveland went into its bye holding the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Pittsburgh’s 19-16 loss in Philadelphia on Sunday moved the Browns up to the No. 6 seed and into second place in the AFC North.

The Browns and Steelers are both 6-4 and split their two meetings this season. Division record breaks the tie in Cleveland’s favor. The Browns are 2-1 against AFC North opponents, while the Steelers are 2-2.

Carolina helped, too. Its 35-33 win over Baltimore dropped the Ravens to 4-7, putting them 2.5 games behind Cleveland. The Browns can finish the week one game behind division-leading Cincinnati if Washington beats the Bengals on Monday night.

Cleveland gets the Raiders and Bengals on consecutive Sundays at Huntington Bank Field, where the Browns are 4-0. Las Vegas visits Nov. 29 for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC.

Cincinnati comes to town Dec. 6 for the first of two important AFC North matchups.