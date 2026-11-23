After an extended standoff, the San Francisco 49ers are releasing Brandon Aiyuk, giving the former first-round pick a chance to revive his career elsewhere.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that San Francisco is parting ways with the 28-year-old as its two-week roster exemption expires. Aiyuk plans to hold individual workouts for interested teams if he clears waivers. A workout would give scouts a chance to see how sharply he can cut on his surgically repaired right knee.

“We’d be glad to go work out for interested teams if he is released by the 49ers,” his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said earlier this month on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Aiyuk last played on Oct. 20, 2024, when he tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee against the Kansas City Chiefs. He missed meetings and other team activities during his rehab the following year. San Francisco voided $27 million in guarantees for 2026 and placed him on the reserve/left squad list. The NFL reinstated him on Nov. 9 after he returned to the team facility.

Aiyuk caught 294 passes for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns over five seasons with San Francisco. Rosenhaus said Aiyuk passed his physical in San Francisco and has been running routes on his own.

Brandon Aiyuk Reportedly Turned Down a Trade to the Browns

In August 2024, the Browns were willing to part with their leading receiver to get Aiyuk. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco reported that the teams had worked out the framework of a trade that would have sent Amari Cooper, a second-round pick and a fifth-rounder to San Francisco. Cooper was coming off a career-high 1,250 receiving yards.

The holdup was Aiyuk. He wanted a long-term contract, and the 49ers had given him permission to negotiate with potential trade partners. He reportedly turned down the chance to go to Cleveland. By the end of August, San Francisco had signed him to a four-year, $120 million extension.

The Browns knew what they were bidding on then. Aiyuk was 26 and coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. In 2023, he averaged 17.9 yards per catch, finished with 1,342 yards and earned second-team All-Pro honors.

Browns Have Limited Targets to Go Around

Cleveland’s offense ranks in the bottom half of the NFL with 314.9 yards per game. Adding another talented receiver could help but Aiyuk comes with significant questions.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has given talented receivers a fresh start when the price was right. He sent Denver fifth- and sixth-round picks for Jerry Jeudy in 2024. Jeudy made his first Pro Bowl that season.

But Jeudy’s role has shrunk this season. The veteran has just 32 targets through Cleveland’s first 10 games. Rookies KC Concepcion Jr. and Denzel Boston — the Nos. 24 and 39 picks in April’s draft — have each drawn more than 60. Jeudy’s 65-yard reception helped the Browns beat Houston before the bye. It was one of only two catches he made that afternoon.

A deep discount might get Berry to bring Aiyuk in for a look. Anything more would be hard to justify for a 6-4 team. If the Browns can find a few more throws for a veteran receiver down the stretch, Jeudy already has a pretty good claim on them.