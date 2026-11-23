The Cleveland Browns will be getting back to work ahead of their Week 12 showdown in downtown Cleveland against the Raiders, a game between two teams that combined for eight wins in 2025 but are now being flexed into primetime on Sunday night. Such is the unpredictability of the NFL. But one thing that is predictable, generally, is the winner of the league’s major awards, and one of the truisms is that cornerbacks just don’t win the Defensive Player of the Year Award. But with the way things have gone for the Browns and Denzel Ward this year, maybe this should be one of the anomalies.

Yes, Ward has been that good here in 2026. The problem is, corners do not usually have a shot at the award. Big interception numbers help, but Ward has only three this year. Ward has always been more of a consistent coverage guy rather than an interception gambler (he has never had more than three picks in a season) and his career passer rating allowed of 72.6 is outstanding. But his year, it’s been better, at just 46.2. He is rated the No. 1 overall corner in the NFL by Pro Football Focus and the No. 1 cover corner.

Browns’ Denzel Ward for DPOY?

At The Athletic, Browns beat writer Zac Jackson noted that is unlikely that Ward will win the DPOY, but he is nominating him anyway. (He was being tongue-in-cheek; media members do not have to nominate candidates.) Only seven corners in the 55-year history of the award have won it, with Patrick Surtain in 2024 being the most recent. He is one of three CBs this century to win it.

Still, Jackson wrote: “I’m here today to nominate Denzel Ward for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. I’m fully aware that Ward won’t win the award unless he records multiple interceptions in five of the Browns’ seven remaining games, but he is playing his best football. He’s undoubtedly one of the best in the business, and for all the valid talk about what’s real and what isn’t with the Browns, Ward is absolutely giving his team a chance every week against some of the league’s best wide receivers.”

It is a longshot candidacy, and Ward does not have the eye-popping numbers one needs to get votes. FanDuel’s current odds do not include Ward, but have the Texans’ Will Anderson leading the way.