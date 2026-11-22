The Cleveland Browns needed only 10 games to beat their preseason win projection, and they could climb to the AFC’s No. 6 seed Sunday without playing a snap.

At 6-4, Cleveland holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot, one game ahead of the New England Patriots. Both teams are on their bye, so the Browns will still be in playoff position when the Las Vegas Raiders come to town next Sunday. Staying there is another matter.

Browns Have Already Beaten the Odds Under Todd Monken

Back in July, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he’d take the over on Cleveland’s projected 5.5 wins. That took some faith in first-year head coach Todd Monken, who inherited a 5-12 team and put four rookies in the starting lineup on offense.

Rookie pass catchers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion have been at the top of their class, leading first-year receivers. Boston has 523, followed by KC Concepcion with 458. Two other rookies have been protecting Deshaun Watson, with Spencer Fano at left tackle and Austin Barber at right guard.

Watson has led the winning fourth-quarter drive in each of Cleveland’s six victories. The Browns have gone 10 games without scoring on their opening possession, and their most comfortable win came by four points.

Browns Get Three Straight at Home, Starting With Raiders

Cleveland played six of its first nine games on the road. Now the Browns, who are 4-0 at Huntington Bank Field, can go more than a month between road trips. They beat Houston at home before the bye and return Nov. 29 to face the Raiders and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. The NFL moved kickoff to 8:20 p.m. ET for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

The AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) visit Dec. 6, followed by the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 13. The first is an important AFC North matchup, with the second coming against the team’s former head coach, Kevin Stefanski.

“With that four-game stretch, we can make a move and really build momentum into those other divisional games at the end of the year,” Monken said when the schedule came out in May.

Who Should Browns Fans Root for on Sunday?

Philadelphia can do Cleveland the biggest favor against the Steelers. An Eagles win would drop Pittsburgh to 6-4. The Browns and Steelers split their two meetings, so the next tiebreaker is division record. Cleveland’s current 2-1 mark beats Pittsburgh’s 2-2 and would move the Browns into the sixth seed.

A Carolina win would send Baltimore to 4-7 ahead of its December rematch with Cleveland. The Browns won the first meeting 13-10 and can sweep the season series in Baltimore on Dec. 27. The Ravens are navigating quarterback Lamar Jackson being on IR and potentially out for the year.

The division race carries over to Monday night, when the Bengals visit Washington. A Commanders win would bring Cleveland within one game of Cincinnati, with both head-to-head meetings still to come.