The Cleveland Browns have been one of the major surprises of the NFL season.

Cleveland entered the year with many thinking they would be near the bottom of the standings and would allow them to use an early pick on a quarterback. Yet, that hasn’t been the case for the Browns, as they are holding onto a playoff spot.

Cleveland is coming off their bye week and has a 6-4 record.

Cleveland Browns Handed Harsh Take on Playoff Outlook

The Browns are holding onto a playoff spot, but an NFL exec isn’t buying into them.

Cleveland has been a major surprise this season, as quarterback Deshaun Watson has been playing well. However, an NFC exec who spoke to The Athletic’s Mike Sando called the Browns a mirage.

“Cleveland is a mirage (at 6-4), but otherwise, I feel like there is no out-of-nowhere team this year,” an exec from an NFC team said.

It’s a shot from an NFL exec who doesn’t think the Browns are the real deal or a legit contender in the AFC.

Yet, if Cleveland can make the playoffs, anything can happen, and it is a major win for the team to take a step forward with their young roster.

Cleveland Promoted to SNF

The Browns had their bye week and will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Cleveland was promoted to SNF, which head coach Todd Monken is excited about.

“Well, I think it’s really cool for our players. I said it at the beginning of the year,” Monken said. “I mean, you want to be on Thursday Night, Sunday Night, Monday Night, you want to be flexed, means you’re having a good year. As nice as it is to have a one o’clock schedule every week, I mean, I said that, early in the week.

“I mean, you’re on a trajectory to be fired at some point because you’re at one o’clock every week. So, you’re fighting like hell to get to where, you know, you’re on national TV. So, if people are going to watch football, and more importantly than that, an opportunity to get to seven.”

The game also means a ton for the Browns as Cleveland is competing for a playoff spot.