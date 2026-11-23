The Los Angeles Rams continue to get more banged up, which could benefit the Cleveland Browns moving forward.

The Rams had hoped to get tight end Terrance Ferguson back for a playoff push without Puka Nacua. On Monday, coach Sean McVay ruled Ferguson out for the season, a development that could help the Cleveland Browns come draft night.

“I think it was more along the lines of pushing to get back, didn’t necessarily feel great, but he had a really good week of practice,” McVay said of Ferguson’s injury. “But you could still see it was kind of getting comfortable, took some meds to be able to do that, gets the hamstring on the Friday.

“And then as he’s really been attacking both of these injuries, you get another look at it and it was like something in his deltoid in his ankle that really is just not healing the way that you want, unfortunately. And so as a result of that, I don’t know if it was necessarily a specific setback as much as it’s just not coming along and he wouldn’t be able to be himself.”

Rams Still Remain Among Super Bowl Favorites

Cleveland acquired the Rams’ 2027 first-rounder in the Myles Garrett trade. That pick moved up one spot to No. 17 in the projected draft order while both teams were on bye. Los Angeles has won four straight, but it comes out of the break chasing a playoff spot with fewer options for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Rams had already put Nacua on injured reserve. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that his recovery from MCL surgery is expected to take four to five months, ruling him out even if Los Angeles makes the playoffs. Nacua caught 70 passes for 715 yards and four touchdowns in just seven games.

Los Angeles entered the season as the Super Bowl favorite. Four straight wins have pulled the Rams out of a 2-4 hole, and their most recent victory came with all three injured pass catchers on the sideline. The Rams went to Arizona without Nacua, Ferguson or Davante Adams — who has been dealing with a hamstring injury — and beat the Cardinals 34-6.

Stafford threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns. He found nine different receivers, and nobody caught more than three passes. Two of the scores went to tight ends. Tyler Higbee gave the Rams the lead late in the first half, and Davis Allen caught a 19-yard touchdown after the break.

The Rams also ran for 202 yards, taking some of the pressure off a quarterback playing without his top two wideouts.

Browns Have a Stake in Rams’ Thanksgiving Eve Matchup

When Cleveland dealt Garrett to Los Angeles in June, the Browns received defensive end Jared Verse, next year’s first-rounder, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third. The Rams and Browns both sat at 6-4 on Monday. If the current order holds, Cleveland would pick at No. 17 and again at No. 20.

The difference is the playoff field. Cleveland holds an AFC wild-card spot, while Green Bay has the last one in the NFC. The Packers visit the Rams on Wednesday night. A Green Bay win would put Los Angeles a game behind a direct wild-card rival and give the Packers the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Rams’ schedule gets tougher from there. They host Kansas City next, then travel to San Francisco. Both games against Seattle are still ahead, including the regular-season finale in Los Angeles.

That game could decide who gets into the playoffs and where the Browns pick in April.