The Cleveland Browns will not be adding another quarterback to their already crowded room of passers.

The Browns rightly have “no interest” in signing Daniel Jones, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. The 29-year-old quarterback cleared waivers Monday after the Colts cut him following a 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans.

Any team that claimed Jones would have taken on the two-year, $88 million contract he signed in March, including a $10.51 million injury guarantee for next season. Now a team can negotiate its own deal with Jones while Indianapolis remains responsible for the balance of his guaranteed salary this year.

Cleveland’s quarterback room looked considerably different in March 2025, when the Browns considered signing Jones. Deshaun Watson was recovering from a second Achilles surgery, and the Browns were still looking for a veteran after trading for Kenny Pickett. Cabot reported at the time that the Browns had inquired about Jones. He signed with Indianapolis, where he beat out Anthony Richardson Sr. for the starting job.

Cleveland comes out of its bye at 6-4 with four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. Behind Watson and Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel dressed as the emergency third quarterback against Houston. Rookie Taylen Green was inactive.

Deshaun Watson Has a Firm Hold on Browns’ Starting Job

The Browns are heading into the stretch run with Watson as their starter. Cleveland went 5-3 in his first eight starts, and coach Todd Monken made clear that missing a game with a concussion hadn’t cost Watson his job.

“I had no intention of Deshaun not being our starter,” Monken said Nov. 11 after naming Watson the starter against Houston.

In his first game back, Watson rallied the Browns from 17 points down to beat the Texans 27-24. His 30-yard completion to Harold Fannin Jr. set up Quinshon Judkins’ winning touchdown on the next snap. Watson has led a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter of all six Cleveland wins.

Shedeur Sanders gave the Browns a reason to trust their backup, too. In his lone start this season, he threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints. His 39-yard touchdown pass to Fannin in overtime gave Cleveland a chance to win. However, a two-point conversion fell incomplete and the Browns lost, 23-22.

Browns Can Boost Playoff Chances With Win Over Raiders

Cleveland returns from its bye Sunday night with a chance to move to 7-4. The Browns host the Las Vegas Raiders at Huntington Bank Field, where they’ve won all four games this season.

The NFL moved the Nov. 29 matchup into prime time, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

A fifth home win would lift Cleveland’s playoff odds from 64% to 76%, according to Monday’s projections from The Athletic’s playoff simulator. A loss would drop the Browns to 49%.

Cleveland’s defense has four interceptions at home and now gets its first look at rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The No. 1 overall pick threw three touchdown passes in the Raiders’ 38-24 loss at Denver.

After Las Vegas, the Browns host Cincinnati and Atlanta on consecutive Sundays.