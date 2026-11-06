Browns Bring Back 6-Year Veteran in New Roster Move

This time, he is going to stick. On Friday, with Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Maliek Collins expected to be out for Sunday’s game against the Saints in New Orleans, the team was forced to make its third move on Sam Kamara this season, bringing him up to fill in a relatively thin depth chart that has been consistently knocked and sapped by injury. Coach Todd Monken announced during his meeting with reporters that Kamara would be added to the 53-man roster from the practice squad this week, his third elevation of the season. That means the Browns must sign him to the roster for the rest of the way.

On Thursday, the team cut 2026 seventh-round pick tight end Carsen Ryan in order to make room for Kamara, who has played six seasons in the NFL, including the last five with the Browns. He has 10 tackles and three for a loss, including 1.0 sack this year.

Todd Monken said the Browns will sign Sam Kamara to the active roster to add some DT depth with Maliek Collins being ruled out. https://t.co/JCnUHlC67a— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 6, 2026

Browns’ Sam Kamara a ‘Dawg’

Browns reporters Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN explained: “Todd Monken said the Browns will sign Sam Kamara to the active roster to add some DT depth with Maliek Collins being ruled out.”

The Browns will have Mason Graham starting and likely bump up Mike Hall next to him. Adin Huntington will be the third tackle, and Kamara will join the rotation.

After Kamara got his first sack in his first action this season against the jets, defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg was excited for him, telling reporters: “It’s a credit to Sam. He bounces back from what happened in training. You saw it from Sam. And then he’s got to bounce back from being out, and he works his butt off, gets the chance and does exactly what we all would have expected him to do.

“Plays hard as hell, gives us really, some really, really cool presence inside, and then is rewarded for all his hard work with a great performance. Really happy for him. Sam also brings this dawg, brings the fist part of our style, and we’re always going to go as our style goes and as our front goes. And he was a huge part. It was really fun to see.”