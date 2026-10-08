Browns Get Bad News on Defensive Front Ahead of Jets Matchup

The Cleveland Browns could be forced to patch together the middle of their defense against the New York Jets.

Mason Graham, Kalia Davis and Mike Hall Jr. all missed practice, leaving Cleveland thin at defensive tackle heading into Sunday’s road matchup. For a team riding a three-game winning streak, the injuries are testing a group that helped carry the Browns past the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Graham is recovering from an MCL sprain and an ankle sprain suffered during Pittsburgh’s opening possession. The Browns are evaluating his return on a week-to-week basis, leaving a significant hole in their front. Graham leads Cleveland with four sacks and has added six tackles for loss during a strong start to his second season.

Hall also injured his ankle against the Steelers and was carted off before returning in the second half. He fought through the injury to help finish the win, but his absence from practice leaves the Browns with another concern at a position already stretched by Graham’s injury.

Davis had been positioned to provide some timely relief. The Browns opened his 21-day practice window Tuesday after a quadriceps injury kept him out of the first four games. He was limited Wednesday and still must be activated from injured reserve before he can play.

The former San Francisco 49ers starter signed with Cleveland this offseason but has been sidelined since early in training camp. Head coach Todd Monken made clear Wednesday how useful his return could be.

“I mean, if we’re going to need him, it’s going to be now, possibly,” Monken said. “So, let’s go.”

Browns Could Turn to Sam Kamara for Help

The Browns have some familiar options on the practice squad, beginning with Sam Kamara.

Kamara has been with the organization since 2022, moving between the active roster and practice squad. He appeared in 18 games for Cleveland over the previous four seasons, making him a potential call-up as the Browns sort through their available bodies.

Chris Williams, who rejoined the practice squad Tuesday, and Zion Logue are also options. Any elevation could help ease the workload on Maliek Collins and Adin Huntington if Cleveland’s injured tackles cannot play.

There is also the possibility of using Jared Verse inside for selected snaps. The edge rusher said the Browns had not approached him about that adjustment, but he would be willing to make it.

“Nah, we ain’t talked about that,” Verse said. “But I told them I’d do whatever it takes. If it puts us in a better position to move me inside, let’s do it.”

Browns Defensive Line Delivered Against Steelers

Cleveland already showed it could generate pressure without Graham during its 27-24 win over Pittsburgh.

The Browns sacked Aaron Rodgers five times, with Collins, Hall, Huntington, Isaiah McGuire and Sam Williams each recording one. Three came from the interior despite the injuries that disrupted the rotation.

Huntington made the most of his expanded role, finishing with three quarterback hits and the first full sack of his career. His third-quarter sack on third-and-5 forced a punt. Hall also delivered a critical third-down sack after a Deshaun Watson fumble, pushing Pittsburgh out of field-goal range.

The secondary supplied two takeaways. Denzel Ward’s interception set up Cleveland’s first touchdown, while Grant Delpit picked off Rodgers on Pittsburgh’s final possession to finish off the win.

The Browns will look for their fourth consecutive victory Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Whether Hall or Davis can return to the field will help determine how much they must ask of their remaining defensive tackles.