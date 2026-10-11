Browns Deliver Bad News on KC Concepcion After Scary Hit vs. Jets

The Cleveland Browns lost KC Concepcion to a frightening hit Sunday, ruling out the rookie receiver after a collision with New York Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick left him face down on the turf.

The hit came on Cleveland’s second offensive possession. Concepcion was able to move afterward, but the Browns quickly announced he would not return.

Fitzpatrick drew an unnecessary roughness penalty for the hit. It was his second personal foul against Concepcion on the same drive, following a facemask penalty on a play that pulled the receiver’s helmet off his head.

Cleveland finished the possession with a field goal. Fitzpatrick remained in the game, while the Browns were left without a receiver who had become a regular target for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Browns Fans Blast Minkah Fitzpatrick After KC Concepcion Hit

The two penalties against Concepcion drew an angry response from Browns fans, with some calling for Fitzpatrick to be ejected.

“What the hell, did Minkah Fitzpatrick seriously just knock out our first round draft pick KC Concepcion?! Remember, he ended Nick Chubb’s career, and that was his second personal foul this drive. Wtf. Dirty player,” one fan said.

“TWO personal fouls against him targeting KC Concepcion and he knocks him outta the game but his bum (expletive) is still in the game? WTF,” another added.

“How many personal fouls does a player need to make before he gets ejected? Minkah Fitzpatrick committed 2 on KC Concepcion on the same drive. Face Mask and hit on defensive receiver. He was headhunting,” a third said.

Fitzpatrick was involved in the tackle that caused Chubb’s devastating knee injury while playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023. That injury ended Chubb’s season, although he returned to play for Cleveland in 2024.

Two personal fouls do not automatically trigger an NFL ejection. The automatic disqualification rule applies to specified unsportsmanlike conduct fouls, though officials can eject a player for a single foul judged to be flagrant.

KC Concepcion Had Become Key Target for Browns

Concepcion entered the Jets matchup with 17 catches for 144 yards through four games. He had caught at least two passes in every appearance and was coming off his most productive game in terms of receiving yards.

The rookie finished Cleveland’s 27-24 win over Pittsburgh with five catches for 64 yards, including gains of 21 and 25 yards. It was a step forward after he totaled just nine yards on two receptions against Carolina the previous week.

Concepcion and fellow rookie Denzel Boston had given Watson two young receivers to grow with in Todd Monken’s offense. Both made important contributions against Pittsburgh as Cleveland secured its third consecutive victory.

“They’re made of the right stuff, and you’re going to always give yourself a chance to win the more you surround yourself with guys with that kind of mentality, that mental stamina, that competitive stamina,” Monken said. “That allows them to work through the ups and downs of an NFL game, in an NFL season, that’s part of it you’re playing against the best in the world, and the more guys you get like that, the more you can work through the ups and downs of a game.”

His exit leaves Boston and veteran Jerry Jeudy among the receivers the Browns must lean on for the remainder of the Jets game.