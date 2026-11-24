The Cleveland Browns had the best week in the AFC North without playing a snap.

The Washington Commanders beat the Cincinnati Bengals 22-20 on Monday Night Football, snapping Cincinnati’s five-game winning streak. The Bengals still lead the division at 7-3, but their lead over Cleveland is down to one game. All three of the Browns’ division rivals lost in Week 11.

The Bengals seemed to be in control late but Jayden Daniels and the Commanders went 64 yards in less than a minute to kick the walk-off, game-winning field goal.

Washington held Joe Burrow and the Bengals to 20 points a week after they put up 38 against Pittsburgh. Cincinnati had scored at least 31 points in each game of its winning streak, and Burrow had thrown 20 touchdown passes over that stretch.

For Cleveland, the payoff could come as soon as Dec. 6, when the Bengals visit Huntington Bank Field. If the Browns beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, they can catch Cincinnati by winning that first head-to-head meeting, even if the Bengals beat New Orleans this weekend. The teams meet again in Cincinnati in the regular-season finale.

Browns’ Playoff Odds Swing on Raiders Game

Cleveland holds the AFC’s No. 6 seed, one spot ahead of the Steelers. Both teams are 6-4 and they split their season series. The Browns have the edge because they’re 2-1 in the division. Pittsburgh is 2-2.

The Steelers have dropped two straight since their bye, following a 38-18 loss in Cincinnati with a 19-16 loss in Philadelphia. Baltimore’s slide goes back to Oct. 18, when the Browns beat the Ravens 13-10. Sunday’s 35-33 loss at Carolina was Baltimore’s sixth straight, dropping a team that started 4-1 to 4-7.

Before Monday night’s kickoff, The Athletic’s playoff simulator gave Cleveland a 64% chance to make the postseason. In that projection, Cleveland makes the playoffs 76% of the time with a win over Las Vegas. A loss drops its chances to 49%.

Browns Get First Sunday Night Home Game Since 2019

Cleveland last hosted “Sunday Night Football” in 2019, when the Los Angeles Rams came to town. They’ll finally get the spotlight again against the Raiders.

“I think it’s really cool for our players. I said it at the beginning of the year. I mean, you want to be on Thursday Night, Sunday Night, Monday Night. You want to be flexed because it means you’re having a good year,” Browns coach Todd Monken said. “I mean, you’re on a trajectory to be fired at some point because you’re at one o’clock every week. So, you’re fighting like hell to get to where, you know, you’re on national TV.”

The Raiders (4-7) bring No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza to Cleveland for his third NFL start. Mendoza threw his first three career touchdown passes in Denver on Sunday, including a 68-yarder to running back Ashton Jeanty. The Broncos returned a late interception for a touchdown to seal a 38-24 win.

Cleveland is 4-0 at home for the first time since 1963. All four wins came on fourth-quarter scoring drives. The last time the Browns were on that field, Quinshon Judkins scored with 53 seconds left to finish off a 17-point comeback against Houston.