Browns Deliver Injury Update on ‘Explosive’ Star

Harold Fannin is back to dominating and Shedeur Sanders will be under center–for the Cleveland Browns, Sunday’s Week 9 game in New Orleans will truly feel like a 2025 redux. And there’s good news in that, because Fannin was on the injury report and limited in practice all week, dealing with a groin injury.

Fannin was the lone bright spot, really, in the loss to the Steelers, as he took in 10 catches on 12 targets for 154 yards, his yards-after-catch ability again looking like it’s back at its peak. He also had six catches on nine targets for 91 yards the previous week, which included the play that set up the game-winning touchdown. There were fumbles in each of the last two games, and that will need to be addressed, but with Sanders under center for the first time this season, having Fannin as the security blanket will be a big boost.

There was some question as to whether Fannin would play Sunday, but coach Todd Monken delivered the good news, telling reporters, “He’ll be fine. Just a little sore.”

Browns’ Harold Fannin ‘Can Do it All’

He is certainly a concern for the Saints. The Browns are hoping that Fannin can continue his hot streak from the past two weeks, and can take advantage of a tough Saints defense in the middle. Linebacker Pete Warner of New Orleans noted that Giants tight end Isaiah Likely put up big numbers (six catches, 99 yards) against the Saints last month.

Said Warner: “He’s very explosive. Watching him on tape, they’ll put him anywhere, make him look like a full back, receiver, tight end, true tight end. But, a lot of similarities to the explosive tight ends around the league. When you talk about New York, how (Isaiah) Likely went off, just very explosive. Can do it all. Tough player, too. You see some tight ends where it’s like, he’s only a receiver. No, this guy can really do it all.

“So we respect his game, he is a tough player.”

The Saints and Browns will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.