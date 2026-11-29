The Las Vegas Raiders made a flurry of moves to prepare their roster before taking on the Cleveland Browns.

The Raiders are down three defensive tackles for Sunday night’s game. They turned to their practice squad for two replacements Saturday as part of eight roster moves.

The Raiders signed defensive tackle Chris Williams to the 53-man roster and elevated rookie tackle Brandon Cleveland from the practice squad. They also got help on the edge, activating Patrick Johnson from injured reserve and elevating Anthony Goodlow from the practice squad.

Las Vegas placed guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (Achilles) and defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (knee) on injured reserve, ESPN’s Ryan McFadden reported. Powers-Johnson, who got hurt in Friday’s practice, opened the season at right guard and was the backup center on the Raiders’ depth chart.

Las Vegas also waived wide receiver Cody White, who had three touchdowns on nine catches this season. Tight end Carter Runyon joined the active roster with All-Pro Brock Bowers still questionable.

Raiders’ Injuries Give Browns an Opening on the Ground

The Raiders were giving up 149.5 rushing yards per game before the injuries piled up. Last Sunday, Denver Broncos rookie Jonah Coleman ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in a 38-24 win over Las Vegas.

Along with Keenan, the Raiders ruled out defensive tackles Adam Butler (concussion) and Tonka Hemingway (stinger). A fourth tackle, JJ Pegues, is questionable with an elbow injury, though he practiced in full all three days.

Cleveland has averaged 97.5 rushing yards per game. Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson combined for 44 yards on 14 carries against the Houston Texans before the bye, though Judkins’ 5-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter put the Browns ahead for good in the 27-24 win.

The Browns also activated Raheim Sanders on Saturday, giving them a third option against that depleted front. Sanders ran for 43 yards and caught 11 passes for 74 yards in five games before a hip injury sent him to injured reserve in October.

Browns Still Preparing for Brock Bowers

Runyon played 29 snaps last week with Bowers sidelined in Denver. All of those came on special teams. Michael Mayer and Ian Thomas handled the offensive work at tight end, with Thomas catching a 19-yard touchdown from rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Mayer caught one of his four targets for 4 yards. He practiced in full all week despite a back injury and has no game designation for Sunday.

Bowers remains questionable with an ankle injury. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday. Despite missing three games, he entered the week with 50 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns, all top-three marks among NFL tight ends.

“We’re expecting him to play and he’s their go-to guy,” Browns cornerback Denzel Ward said this week.

The Browns are a 4.5-point home favorite for the matchup.