The Cleveland Browns have a decision to make on quarterback Deshaun Watson’s future after this season, though one NFL insider believes they have already made it.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports on Sunday, November 29 addressed whether Cleveland will re-sign the veteran QB after his contract expires in March.

“Absolutely not,” Glazer said.

“No,” he continued. “Not a shot.”

Watson will start his 10th game of the year and 29th overall for the Browns against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 12.

Deshaun Watson Trade, Contract Both Among Worst Decisions in NFL History

Watson is in the fifth season of his five-year, $230 million contract. The Browns paid him on a fully-guaranteed deal after trading three first-round draft picks and three mid-round selections to the Houston Texans ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Cleveland did so with the knowledge that Watson was facing several allegations of sexual misconduct, as the QB was also at odds with the Texans organization for other reasons.

But the Browns went through with the trade and then the contract for Watson, both of which one can make a strong argument are the worst agreements of their kind in NFL history.

Watson sat out the first 11 games of the 2022 campaign due to a suspension from the league based on the more than two dozen accusations of sexual misconduct he faced, and ultimately settled in civil court.

The quarterback struggled over the next three-plus seasons when he was not too injured to play. Most recently Watson suffered a twice-torn Achilles tendon that sidelined him from October of 2024 through the entirety of last season.

Coming into the 2026 campaign, Watson had started just 19 games and had a 9-10 record with 19 TD passes and 12 INTs.

Browns Have Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Taylen Green and 2 First-Round Picks to Build QB Room

Watson has been passable under center this season, and the Browns are 6-4, which is what has theoretically cracked a window for Watson to return next season.

However, he has thrown just seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions, he doesn’t effectively push the football downfield with any frequency and holds onto the ball far too long, which has accounted partially for the 37 times defenses have sacked Watson this year.

As for Cleveland’s front office, GM Andrew Berry has committed to nothing either way, indicating publicly that all outcomes are on the table. But Glazer has inside information that most other don’t, and his reaction to the question of Watson’s future in Cleveland is telling.

The Browns still have second-year QBs Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel on the roster, as well as sixth-round rookie Taylen Green. Cleveland also has two first-round picks next April, which it can try to use to land a signal-caller of the franchise variety.

First-year head coach Todd Monken has been both supportive and complimentary of Watson, though he inherited the QB and probably wants to install a player of his choice into the starting spot for the long run.