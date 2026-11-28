The Cleveland Browns have spent years trying to stop Lamar Jackson, but he could be the solution to the team’s long-sought quarterback issues.

Dawg Pound Daily’s Ernesto Cova put Lamar Jackson on his list of quarterback options for Cleveland in 2027. He saved the Baltimore Ravens quarterback for last, acknowledging how unlikely it would be for Baltimore to send a two-time MVP to a team it plays twice a year.

“Monken helped Jackson reach his peak, and while in-division trades are extremely rare, his no-trade clause would give him significant control over his next destination,” Cova said.

The case starts with Jackson’s contract. A March restructure left Baltimore facing a projected $84.3 million cap hit in 2027, the final season of his deal. An extension could bring that number down. If Jackson plays out his contract, his no-tag clause lets him reach free agency in 2028. Until then, he can veto any trade, and Baltimore can turn down any offer.

Additionally, the Ravens don’t sound like a team ready to move on from Jackson.

“I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that Lamar’s our quarterback for a long time,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told Baltimore’s 105.7 The Fan in March.

Lamar Jackson Played His Best Football Under Todd Monken

Jackson won his second MVP in 2023, which was Monken’s first season as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator. He was even better as a passer a year later, throwing for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns against four interceptions. He also ran for 915 yards and four scores.

When Jackson texted Monken to congratulate him on landing the Cleveland job, Monken thanked him for helping him get there. He also had a warning for his former quarterback.

“We are going to blitz you every third down,” Monken recalled telling Jackson. “He laughed.”

An ankle injury kept Jackson out of Cleveland’s 13-10 win over Baltimore in October. He lasted one snap in his return against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 1, breaking and dislocating his right thumb. It’s unclear if he’ll return this season. The Browns visit Baltimore on Dec. 27.

Browns Have a Decision to Make on Deshaun Watson

Watson has given Cleveland a reason to consider bringing him back. He led the Browns out of a 17-point hole against the Houston Texans before the bye. Cleveland won 27-24 to reach 6-4 after Watson led his sixth go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter this season.

Watson is in the final season of his five-year, $230 million deal. The Browns plan to let the season play out before deciding whether to bring him back, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Shedeur Sanders made his case in his lone start this season, throwing for 297 yards and two touchdowns in an overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints. But it’s unlikely he gets on the field again this season unless Watson is injured or struggles mightily down the stretch.

The Browns also hold two first-round picks in 2027, including the one the Los Angeles Rams sent them for Myles Garrett. General manager Andrew Berry could target a quarterback with oen of those picks or package them to move up for a rookie they like.