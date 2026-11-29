Shedeur Sanders got some welcome news ahead of the Cleveland Browns’ Sunday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman addressed Deion Sanders’ future with the Colorado Buffaloes on “The Audible” after weeks of speculation about whether the school would bring him back for a fifth season.

“We expect Deion Sanders to remain as the coach at Colorado. There were a lot of questions going into this weekend. If you didn’t see, they blew out UCF and dominated that game. They ran for over 300 yards. Down the stretch, they beat a very good Houston team and also gave Utah all they could handle in a 27-24 loss,” Feldman said.

“In the second half of the season, once things stabilized at the quarterback situation a little bit, things picked up. Now there’s a lot more optimism and enthusiasm around there for what’s going on with Deion. We expect him to remain as the head coach.”

Colorado won three of its final five games to finish 5-7, a two-win improvement over its first season without Shedeur. The Buffaloes ran for 306 yards and five touchdowns in Saturday’s 47-28 win over UCF.

Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo sat off to the side at Saturday’s postgame news conference when a reporter asked Deion if he wanted to be back in Boulder.

“Come on, man,” Sanders said. “Yes.”

Shedeur Sanders Enters Raiders Rematch Behind Deshaun Watson

Shedeur won his first NFL start against the Raiders a year ago, throwing for 209 yards in a 24-10 win in Las Vegas. For the rematch, Deshaun Watson has a firm grip on the starting job. Cleveland has won six of his nine starts, and Shedeur is back in the No. 2 role.

Sanders’ lone start this season came Nov. 8 against the New Orleans Saints after Watson spent most of the week in the concussion protocol. Shedeur completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns. All but 38 of those yards came after halftime.

His 64-yard touchdown pass to rookie KC Concepcion Jr. put Cleveland ahead in the fourth quarter. After New Orleans reclaimed the lead, Shedeur drove the Browns into range for the field goal that forced overtime. He found tight end Harold Fannin Jr. for a 39-yard score in the extra period, but his pass on the two-point try fell incomplete in a 23-22 loss.

Watson returned the next week and rallied Cleveland from 17 points down to beat the Houston Texans 27-24, sending the Browns into their bye at 6-4.

Deion Sanders Visited Todd Monken at Browns Training Camp

When Deion visited training camp in Berea on July 30, the Browns were still deciding between Watson and Shedeur. Deion had coached his son in high school, at Jackson State and at Colorado. Before practice, he sat down with his son’s new coach. When a reporter asked Todd Monken about the visit, he sounded like a fan.

“That was really cool. That was Deion Sanders, are you kidding me?” Monken said.

The two traded stories about Jackson State and how close Monken had come to coaching Shedeur a year earlier, when the Baltimore Ravens considered drafting him.

Shedeur threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2024, when father and son won nine games together at Colorado. It remains Deion’s only winning season in Boulder.

A fifth year would give him a chance to take the Buffaloes back to a bowl with a different quarterback. Signing day is next week, with 20 recruits expected to join the program, per USA Today.