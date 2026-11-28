Turns out, the Cleveland Browns stellar 2026 NFL draft class is not limited to the offensive additions the team made, with the four rookie starters–Spencer Fano and Austin Barber on the line, and KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the receiver room–all holding up very nicely. The Browns also did pick a defensive player on Day Two, and though he has not had much of a chance to get major snaps because of the veterans in front of him, second-round safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has shown ample potential when he has played. That includes the Week 10 win over the Texans, in which McNeil-Warren started because veteran Ronnie Hickman was out with a concussion.

McNeil-Warren played a career-high 67 snaps in that game and, coach Todd Monken said, there will be a more concerted effort to change approach and get him on the field going forward.

Said Monken: “We’re definitely trying to get him on the field more often. You know, how we do it, whether we’re playing a little bit more big nickel or dime or get him out there some. But we certainly need to keep playing him, keep, you know, developing him as a player, and you can see his range and his ability to hit. So, we’ll keep trying to find ways to get him out there.”

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Browns’ Emmanuel McNeil-Warren Compared to Ed Reed

There’s good reason for that. The advanced numbers crowd loves McNeil-Warren, though the Browns have been careful about deploying him in advantageous situations. But Pro Football Focus rated EMW as the No. 2 safety in the NFL here in Week 12. Not in the rookie class–the second best best in all of pro football.

Nathan Zegura, analyst with the Browns’ website, hailed McNeil-Warren as a breakout gem for the team. As he said (via BrownsNation.com):

“Write this name down. Emnanuel McNeil-Warren is going to be a mega star in this league. He had an interception last week that was called back on a dubious pass interference penalty on Myles Harden that was reminiscent of Ed Reed. He’s played half of our snaps, 313 snaps, and we played 660. He has 50 tackles already.

“Go put on the Ravens game. He’s not afraid to meet Derrick Henry in the hole. He’s not afraid to play center field. He can play in the post. He can go come down and slot and cover. He can be a big nickel. That kid is a special kid. Another part of this year’s draft class in the second round.“

We’ll see how much McNeil-Warren plays on Sunday when the Browns face the Raiders on “Sunday Night Football” in Cleveland.