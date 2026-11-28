The Cleveland Browns are set to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Cleveland got flexed to primetime and will take on the Raiders, who will be starting first-overall quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

The Browns enter play with a record of 6-4 and are holding onto a Wild Card spot.

Cleveland Browns HC Praises Fernando Mendoza

Cleveland will take on Las Vegas as Mendoza gets his third-career start.

Mendoza has shown flashes of potential, and Browns head coach Todd Monken knows he poses a lot of problems for the defense.

“Well, I don’t think he gets enough credit for his ability to escape and make plays with his legs. He’s big and he’s athletic, and he can make plays if he gets outside the pocket, and he’s got plenty of arm talent. Certainly wired the right way,” Monken said on Friday.

“We interviewed him at the combine, and there’s a lot there to like and he’s only going to continue to get better. He’s in a really good system. They do a great job with him. So, we’ve got to do a great job of, again, trying to make him one-dimensional, and then once we get him in third downs, being able to get pressure on him and collapse the pocket.”

If the Browns can make Mendoza one-dimensional, it should lead to Cleveland having success. Yet, Monken knows stopping the first overall pick won’t be easy.

Cleveland DC Praises Mendoza

Monken wasn’t the only Browns coach to have high praise for Mendoza.

Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg had high praise for not just Mendoza, but the entire Raiders offense.

“Pretty impressive. I mean, really impressive. Obviously, highly touted coming out and then being my first exposure to him, making plays with his legs, making plays with his arms, full command of the offense, which is super impressive for a young player who’s obviously only made two starts. But you can see why they’re having the success they are.

“And it’s not just him. I mean, the O-line does a great job protecting in front of them. They got real skill across the board on the perimeter, whether it’s (Brock) Bowers, (Tre) Tucker, (Ashton) Jeanty, number four, Mike Washington (Jr.), the running back. Really, really, they’re a skilled offense and it’s impressive to see what he’s doing with them.”

Cleveland is a 4.5-point favorite at home against the Raiders.