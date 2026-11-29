The Cleveland Browns will be back in action for a Sunday Night Football clash against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 after enjoying their bye week in Week 11. With a 6-4 record, the Browns are in the thick of the AFC playoff picture, which is going to make every contest from here on out extremely important.

Cleveland is favored to take down Las Vegas, but injury issues could make life more difficult than initially expected for this team. With kickoff just hours away, rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston‘s status is up in the air, and on Sunday morning, he received a discouraging update that seems to indicate he won’t be able to suit up for this contest.

Denzel Boston a ‘Long Shot’ to Play for Browns in Week 12

A second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Boston has been a key part of the Browns’ upstart offense in his rookie season. Alongside fellow first-year star KC Concepcion, Boston has helped provide Deshaun Watson with reliable targets in the passing attack who can get open at all three levels of the field.

Boston, though, is more of a deep shot specialist for Cleveland, and to this point, he has filled that role quite well for this team. Through 10 games, Boston has caught 33 passes for 523 yards and three touchdowns, which is pretty solid production when considering the highs and lows this passing attack has endured so far this year.

Ahead of the team’s bye week, Boston picked up a quad injury, with the hope being that he’d be able to return for this upcoming game against the Raiders. All week long, though, Boston’s status has been murky at best, and with kickoff quickly approaching, it sounds like the Browns aren’t expecting to have him on the field for this one.

“Browns WR Denzel Boston (questionable, quad) is considered a long shot for tonight’s game vs Raiders barring a surprise, per source,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Browns Could Be Shorthanded on Offense vs. Raiders

Getty Cleveland Browns receiver Denzel Boston is questionable for the Sunday night matchup with the Raiders.

The Raiders’ defense has become one of the more susceptible units across the league as the year unfolded, so the Browns were certainly hoping they’d have their full complement of playmakers at their disposal so that they could take advantage of this mismatch. Unfortunately, Boston appears to be trending in the wrong direction, although he does have a couple of extra hours to get himself ready for this one since it is taking place on Sunday Night Football.

If Boston can’t go, that would mean more work for Concepcion, with fellow wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. also likely set to get some more targets from Watson. A final update on Boston’s status will be announced 90 minutes before the team’s 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, but as of right now, it looks like he will be forced to miss the first game of his young career.