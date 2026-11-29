Deshaun Watson’s wife, Jilly Anais, had some big news of her own before her husband took the spotlight for Sunday Night Football.

Anais has a new single coming Dec. 4, and anyone who followed her offseason travels with Watson might recognize the setting she chose to introduce it.

“‘IT’S ALRIGHT’ drops next Friday, 12/04. Pre-save link in my bio,” Anais wrote on Instagram the day after Thanksgiving, sharing a preview of the song.

The footage appears to come from the couple’s offseason trip to Switzerland. Anais documented their travels from Florence, Italy, to St. Moritz in February.

Watson and Anais had already given fans a glimpse of how much they enjoyed the Italian leg of that trip. “Should we just move to Italy?” Anais asked her husband in a video.

Deshaun Watson Helped Direct Jilly Anais’ ‘His & Hers’ Video

When Anais released “His & Hers” in May, fans could spot Watson sitting courtside with his wife at a Cleveland Cavaliers game. They had to read the credits to see how he’d contributed. Watson earned directing, camera and editing credits on the video.

Anais, who records as Jilly, had been making music for years before she and Watson started dating in 2019.

The two first spotted each other at a restaurant in Los Angeles and connected on Instagram a few days later. For their first date, Watson joined Anais for a 7 a.m. hot yoga class.

They announced their engagement in March 2025 and married in Miami a few months later.

Deshaun Watson, Wife Gave Back During Thanksgiving

Watson has said he sometimes looks up to the suite during games just to see his wife. In August, as he worked his way back from the two Achilles injuries that cost him the entire 2025 season, he explained what it meant to have her there.

“I lean on my mom, and ultimately, I lean on my wife,” Watson said. “That’s my biggest person of peace that I have.”

Anais wore his No. 4 Clemson jersey to celebrate an October win. On Monday, she joined him in Cleveland as residents lined up on foot and in cars for Thanksgiving groceries.

Between the two sites, Watson’s foundation and Browns Give Back helped put turkeys and sides on the table for 2,000 families. It was the couple’s second straight year handing out Thanksgiving food in Cleveland.

“One of my greatest blessings is getting to serve alongside my husband through the Deshaun Watson Foundation every year. Yesterday, we had the privilege of blessing 2,000 families with turkeys and all the Thanksgiving fixings,” Anais wrote on social media. “Watching my husband embody what it means to be a true servant leader makes me incredibly proud. There is no greater purpose than using what God has blessed us with to be a blessing to others.”

Watson is looking to secure his future in Cleveland. Through nine starts, he’s 6-3 this season with 2,118 passing yards, 7 passing touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. Watson has led a go-ahead drive late in all of those starts. He’s in the final year of his contract.