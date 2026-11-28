Shannon Sharpe took issue with NBC pulling Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson from its Thanksgiving promo for Sunday Night Football.

And the Hall of Fame tight end has a request for Mike Tirico when Watson takes the field Sunday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

NBC featured Watson alongside Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza when it first promoted the matchup last Sunday. Four days later, Mendoza was still on the graphic. Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, had taken Watson’s place.

“When I saw it, I thought no way they did that. But that’s the new graphic now. It is what it is,” Sharpe said on “Nightcap.”

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Sharpe’s co-host, former NFL receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, said he believes Watson’s history still shapes how people in positions of power view him.

“Those people don’t play that. We have forgiven him. Some people have forgiven him. But the majority, they absolutely have not,” Johnson said. “They love when you mess up. They aren’t ever going to let that go.”

NBC featured Watson again Friday in a separate graphic it posted on social media.

Shannon Sharpe Has a Request for Mike Tirico for Browns Game

Tirico will call the game alongside former head coach and analyst Jason Garrett in Cleveland. Garrett is stepping in for Cris Collinsworth, who called a game during Thanksgiving.

Sharpe said viewers who have followed Watson’s career already know about the sexual misconduct allegations that led to his 2022 NFL suspension.

“Every time you talk about Deshaun, you don’t have to give a backdrop to what happened five to six years ago. You don’t. Talk about if he’s playing good football or not playing good football,” Sharpe said.

More than two dozen women accused Watson of sexual misconduct in civil lawsuits. Watson denied wrongdoing, and two Texas grand juries declined to indict him. The NFL suspended him for 11 games and fined him $5 million for violating its personal conduct policy.

“I’ve never called a game or been a play-by-play,” Sharpe said. “But as experienced as Tirico is, he could do it without giving the backdrop. If you follow football, we know what has happened.”

Deshaun Watson Thanked NBC for the Original Promo

Two days before the Thanksgiving broadcast, Watson said it felt good to see himself in the original promo. It had been a while since a network had picked him to represent the Browns that way.

“It was dope. It was cool. Appreciate NBC for doing that and stepping out and being bold, and I appreciate that,” Watson told reporters Tuesday.

Watson goes into his first Sunday night start for Cleveland with three straight games with more than 300 passing yards. In his last outing before the bye, he helped erase a 17-point deficit against the Houston Texans and led the winning drive in a 27-24 victory over his former team.

Two days after that win lifted Cleveland to 6-4, the NFL flexed the Raiders game to Sunday Night Football. Sunday will mark the first time Cleveland has hosted SNF since 2019.