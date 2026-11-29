If you’re looking for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, you can find them in prime time.

The NFL moved their game against the Las Vegas Raiders from 1 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. ET, giving Cleveland its first home game on “Sunday Night Football” since 2019.

NBC will carry the game from Huntington Bank Field, with a live stream on Peacock.

A familiar voice won’t be on the call. NBC had two prime-time games over Thanksgiving weekend. Cris Collinsworth worked Thursday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills alongside Mike Tirico. Jason Garrett will join Tirico in Cleveland, with Melissa Stark on the sideline.

Why Did the NFL Move the Browns Game to Sunday Night?

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers originally had the Sunday night slot. On Nov. 17, the NFL moved Patriots-Chargers to 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and gave Cleveland the national spotlight. The league’s flex scheduling rules let it revisit the Sunday night matchup as the playoff race takes shape.

What looked like a playoff rematch when the schedule came out had lost some appeal. The Chargers were 1-8 when the league made the switch, and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Cleveland had just erased a 17-point deficit to beat the Houston Texans 27-24 and reach its bye at 6-4, holding the AFC’s final wild-card spot. All four of the Browns’ home wins had come on fourth-quarter drives.

The draw for Las Vegas is Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick. The Raiders opened the season without a single prime-time game on their schedule. Mendoza’s third career start will be his first on Sunday night.

“I mean, you want to be on Thursday Night, Sunday Night, Monday Night, you want to be flexed, means you’re having a good year,” Browns coach Todd Monken said.

Browns vs. Raiders Injury Report and Weather Forecast

Both quarterbacks could be missing a leading receiver. Browns rookie Denzel Boston is questionable after a quad injury kept him out of practice all week. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is questionable with an ankle injury. He missed last week’s game and sat out Friday after two limited practices.

Cleveland right guard Austin Barber is questionable with a knee injury, and defensive end Derek Barnett is out with a hamstring injury. Running back Raheim Sanders came off injured reserve Saturday and has no injury designation.

Rain is expected on the lakefront, with the kickoff temperature near 50 degrees. The National Weather Service puts the chance of rain near 100% Sunday night, with south winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

DraftKings has the Browns by six points Saturday night, up from the opening 4.5-point line. The over/under is 38.5.