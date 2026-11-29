Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken joked this week that he hoped his defense could avoid a reunion with Brock Bowers. It looks like he’ll get his wish.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Bowers plans to test his injured right ankle during warmups, but the Las Vegas Raiders are unlikely to have him against Cleveland. ESPN’s Adam Schefter offered a similar read. “The signs point to him not playing,” Schefter said Sunday.

Bowers hurt his ankle on the opening drive against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 15. He caught two passes for 18 yards that afternoon, sat out the second half and missed the following week’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

For a couple of days, it looked like Bowers might make it back for Cleveland. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, though he had heavy tape around his right ankle Thursday. He missed Friday’s practice, and the Raiders listed him as questionable. On Saturday, Las Vegas signed tight end Carter Runyon from the practice squad, a sign that Bowers may not be able to go.

What Losing Brock Bowers Would Mean for Fernando Mendoza

Bowers has played eight games and still leads the Raiders in receiving yards and touchdown catches. He has 50 receptions for 676 yards and six scores.

Without him, No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza would make his third NFL start with Michael Mayer as his top tight end. Mayer caught one pass for four yards in Denver. Mendoza can create problems of his own, as he showed when he capped his first drive as a starter with a 10-yard touchdown run against Seattle.

“I don’t think he gets enough credit for his ability to escape and make plays with his legs,” Monken said Friday. “He’s big and he’s athletic, and he can make plays if he gets outside the pocket, and he’s got plenty of arm talent. Certainly wired the right way. We interviewed him at the Combine, and there’s a lot there to like and he’s only going to continue to get better.

“He’s in a really good system. They do a great job with him. So, we’ve got to do a great job of trying to make him one dimensional, and then once we get him in third downs, being able to get pressure on him and collapse the pocket.”

Browns WR Denzel Boston Looks Unlikely to Play

It wasn’t all good news for the Browns. Cleveland could be missing its own big-play receiver. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that rookie Denzel Boston is a “long shot” to play. Boston injured his quad against the Houston Texans before the bye and missed all three practices this week. The Browns listed him as questionable.

Boston has 33 catches for 523 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. If he sits, veteran Jerry Jeudy could take over his spot on the outside. Malachi Corley, who has three catches this season, could also see more snaps.

Rookie KC Concepcion and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. would be in line for more targets. They already lead Cleveland in receptions, with 40 for Concepcion and 44 for Fannin. The teams are due to announce their official inactives at 6:50 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff at Huntington Bank Field.