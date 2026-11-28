The Cleveland Browns activated Raheim “Rocket” Sanders from injured reserve Saturday and cut veteran running back Jaleel McLaughlin to make room on the 53-man roster.

Sanders carries no injury designation for Sunday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He missed five games after hurting his hip against the New York Jets in Week 5.

McLaughlin, who spent his first three NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, joined Cleveland’s practice squad Sept. 1. The Browns promoted him two weeks later when Dylan Sampson went on injured reserve with a knee injury. By the time Sanders went down in October, McLaughlin had already helped Cleveland win a division game.

His only carry against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 1 went for a 28-yard touchdown in a 27-24 win. His busiest afternoon came two weeks later against the Baltimore Ravens. With Sanders, Sampson and Quinshon Judkins all sidelined, McLaughlin ran nine times for 41 yards and caught four passes for 14 more in a 13-10 victory.

Those were his last touches on offense for Cleveland. McLaughlin finished his eight-game stint with 72 rushing yards, one touchdown and five kickoff returns for 117 yards.

Raheim Sanders Could Make His First Impact on Kickoffs

Sanders gives coach Todd Monken a 230-pound option behind Judkins for a rushing offense that ranks 24th in the NFL at 97.5 yards per game. However, before the injury, the Browns threw to Sanders more often than they handed him the ball. He caught 11 of 12 targets for 74 yards and added 43 yards on nine carries.

Sanders could get his hands on the ball Sunday before Cleveland even runs an offensive play. He averaged 29.3 yards on 10 kickoff returns before he got hurt. In the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he took one back 74 yards to set up Cleveland’s first points. It’s still the Browns’ longest return of the season.

Special teams coordinator Byron Storer was asked Wednesday if he wanted Sanders back on kickoffs.

“Oh, absolutely,” Storer said. “You can never have enough quality kick returners on your roster.”

Raiders Give Quinshon Judkins a Shot at His First 100-Yard Game

Judkins scored the winning touchdown against the Houston Texans on his final carry before the bye. The Browns could use more from him earlier in games. He has 423 yards and four touchdowns on 126 carries, and he’s gone three straight games without reaching 50 rushing yards.

The closest Judkins has come to 100 this season was a 96-yard, two-touchdown afternoon against the Tennessee Titans. Sunday brings him a defense allowing 149.5 rushing yards per game. A week ago, Denver rookie Jonah Coleman ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries against Las Vegas.

Judkins scored twice himself when the Browns won in Las Vegas last season, both times taking a direct snap inside the 10. This time, the Raiders will be short three defensive tackles. Las Vegas ruled out Adam Butler, Tonka Hemingway and Tim Keenan on Friday.