Browns Get Good News on Star Before Titans Showdown

The Cleveland Browns are set to face off against the Titans on the road on Sunday afternoon in Nashville, and one of the questions for the team coming into the game was whether star cornerback Denzel Ward would be able to take the field. That’s especially important going against a second-year quarterback like Cam Ward, who is still learning the ropes of being a QB1 in the NFL.

But there was good news on Sunday morning ahead of kickoff in this one: Denzel Ward’s finger issue will not keep him off the field. As Cameron Justyce of WEWS in Cleveland reports: “#Browns CB Denzel Ward (hand) is ACTIVE for today’s game against the Titans.”

From Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, the full list of Browns inactives:

QB Taylen Green (emergency QB)

LB Justin Jefferson

CB Noah Igbinoghene

RB Audric Estime

DT Mike Hall Jr. (ankle)

C Parker Brailsford

Denzel Ward Hurt in Browns Practice

The issue with Ward only cropped up on Friday, when Ward did not practice because a finger injury. It was not clear immediately what the problem was, but he was not considered 100% certain to play on Sunday, a potentially tough loss. Ward is one of the best corners in the game, and is allowing just a 42.4% completion rate and a 79.4 quarterback rating when he is targeted. Pro Football Focus rated him the No. 4 corner in the NFL, out of 102.

After practice, it was revealed that Ward hurt the finger while defending a pass. Ward’s hand was wrapped in the locker room after the game, as beat writer Mary Kay Cabot reported. “I’m good,” Ward said, per Cabot.