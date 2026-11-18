Nick Chubb is back in the gym, and some Cleveland Browns fans would like to know what it would take to get him back in the huddle.

“True power never retires,” Chubb wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, signing off with his familiar bat emoji.

One fan made a direct pitch to the four-time Pro Bowler.

“The Browns need you! Time for a comeback from the greatest Browns EVER!” one fan wrote.

“Browns could use a run game,” another added with a shrugging emoji.

“Does this mean youre coming back?” one fan asked.

Chubb is well known for his legendary workouts and retirement has not slowed him down. He gave fans a look at his retirement routine once before. On the eve of Cleveland’s season opener in Jacksonville, he shared footage of himself bench pressing, power cleaning and squatting.

“Can’t teach an old Dawg new tricks,” he said.

Nick Chubb Had One More Huddle With the Browns

Chubb announced his retirement in August and he explained exactly what he had wanted from his final season.

“I wanted to end my career on a healthy note, along with a winning season, and I was able to do that,” Chubb said.

Chubb spent that last season with the Houston Texans, rushing for 506 yards and three touchdowns. His farewell to Cleveland ended with a familiar sign-off from No. 24, “Batman out.”

Cleveland brought Chubb back Sept. 25 to sign a one-day contract and retire with the team that drafted him.

“I love Cleveland. It’s a second home to me,” Chubb said.

At Friday’s practice, coach Todd Monken invited him to speak to the players, and Chubb broke down the huddle one last time. Two days later, during a first-quarter timeout in the home opener against Carolina, Chubb walked out of the tunnel and waved to the crowd.

The Browns played a Batman-themed tribute to the back who rushed for 6,843 yards in seven seasons. Only Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly ran for more in a Cleveland uniform.

Browns Are Still Waiting for Quinshon Judkins to Break Through

The Browns drafted Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in 2025, just before Chubb left for Houston. Judkins ran for 827 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie and showed promise. Through nine appearances this season, he’s still looking for his first 100-yard game.

He came closest at Tennessee, where he ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns. He has totaled 106 yards in the three games since. For the season, Judkins has 423 yards on 126 attempts — an average of 3.4 per carry.

Judkins did deliver the winning touchdown against Houston, scoring from 5 yards out with 53 seconds left in a 27-24 victory. It was his 10th carry of the afternoon and gave him 38 yards, 11 fewer than quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Browns enter their bye at 6-4 despite averaging 97.5 rushing yards per game. They return in prime time on Nov. 29 to host the Raiders on Sunday Night Football.