Browns Projected to Add ‘Biggest Riser’ at Quarterback

Just before the Browns and Jets kicked off last Sunday in the Meadowlands, veteran beat writer Mary Kay Cabot wrote a story at Cleveland.com noting that the team is keeping all “options on the table” when it comes to the future of quarterback Deshaun Watson. That includes the assumed path of simply letting Watson go as a post-June 1 release and finally washing the organization’s hands of him, but it also includes potentially re-signing Watson next winter, either on a one-year, “bridge” contract or even on a longer-term deal.

That was when the Browns were 3-1, though, and had won three straight games behind some heroics from Watson. Maybe there is less enthusiasm for a longer-term future with Watson at 3-2, and maybe that could deteriorate further if the Browns backslide again.

Browns Still on the Lookout for Deshaun Watson Repalcement

Either way, the Browns still should be on the lookout for another option under center, one with the potential to be the quarterback of the future. Presumably, that won’t be current quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders, and there may yet be a look at rookie Taylen Green going forward. But the Browns don’t want to be an underwhelming quarterback team forever (though they are making a good effort to prove they can), so they will have to address the position in the 2027 NFL draft.

With Arch Manning seemingly flaming out and possibly heading back to college again after this season, the vaunted quarterback class has been thinning out. But one guy making a name for himself: Austin Simmons of Missouri, who is averaging 239.0 yards per game and has thrown 14 touchdowns and one interception for the 5-1 Tigers.

Austin Simmons a Top 10 Pick?

In the latest Pro Football Focus NFL Mock Draft, Simmons makes his debut in a big way: At No. 13 to the Browns. GM Andrew Berry has done well to create an offense that has talent but just needs the right QB. Maybe Simmons, a transfer from Mississippi, is it.

The site writes: “Simmons appears to be one of the biggest in-season draft risers, with Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice placing him in the top 10 of a recent mock draft. Given how the Browns retooled their offensive line and wide receiver corps heading into the 2026 season, I think now is a great time for them to find a quarterback to build around. Simmons has earned an 87.5 PFF passing grade and produced a 17.6% positively graded play rate so far this season.”