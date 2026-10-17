Browns Star Carson Schwesinger Hit With NFL Punishment

Carson Schwesinger’s painful week just got more expensive.

The NFL hit the Cleveland Browns linebacker with a $14,899 fine for unnecessary roughness as he battles an ankle injury that could keep him out of Sunday’s AFC North clash with the Baltimore Ravens.

Schwesinger was disciplined for “use of the helmet” on a tackle. The play was identified at the 4:27 mark of the second quarter.

Players can appeal financial penalties through the NFL’s review process, which assigns cases to appeals officers jointly appointed by the league and NFL Players Association.

The punishment comes as Schwesinger works through an ankle injury suffered during Cleveland’s 17-12 loss to the New York Jets. The Browns listed him as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, leaving the availability of one of their most important defenders uncertain.

Carson Schwesinger Delivered Despite Ankle Injury

Schwesinger gave Cleveland a chance to escape New York with a victory, even after getting hurt. The second-year linebacker finished with eight tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass defensed. His late strip-sack of Jets quarterback Geno Smith resulted in a recovery by Browns defensive lineman Adin Huntington.

Schwesinger suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain before making that play. His ability to continue producing through the injury underscored his importance to Cleveland’s defense. He leads the Browns with 43 tackles through five games.

Schwesinger established himself quickly after Cleveland selected him No. 33 overall in the 2025 draft. He earned AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after recording 146 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two interceptions. His tackle total led all NFL rookies.

That production has made him a central piece of Cleveland’s defense. Losing him for a divisional matchup would leave another significant hole in a unit already dealing with injuries up front.

Browns Face Multiple Injury Decisions Against Ravens

Schwesinger took a step toward playing when he returned to practice Friday as a limited participant after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday.

Defensive tackle Mason Graham followed the same practice progression while working through knee and ankle injuries. Browns coach Todd Monken expressed confidence in both players’ willingness to get back on the field.

“They’re wired the right way, they just are,” Monken said. “If they can go, they’re going to go.”

Graham remains questionable after missing the Jets game. Defensive end Derek Barnett is also questionable with an ankle injury, while defensive tackles Mike Hall Jr. and Kalia Davis have been ruled out.

The Browns have little room for another defensive absence heading into a game with early implications for the division race. Cleveland enters Sunday at 3-2, one game behind the 4-1 Ravens. A victory would pull the Browns even with Baltimore in the standings.