Browns Tabbed ‘Extremely Desirable’ for Next Quarterback

No doubt, the Cleveland Browns‘ success with Deshaun Watson under center this year has done wonders to rehabilitate the football reputation of the once-proud Watson, a Pro Bowl regular during his time with the Texans before the fateful 2022 trade and massive contract tat brought him to the shores of Lake Erie. But maybe more important for denizens of the team’s Berea facility and fans across the area is that what the Browns are doing, at 3-1, with a so-so quarterback probably says less about him than it does about the way the roster has been built.

That’s because the team invested heavily in the past two drafts, and has recorded a remarkable hit rate for Andrew Berry and Co. The Browns picked 17 players combined in the 2025 and 2026 NFL Drafts — and all 17 are still on the roster. More than that, eight of those Browns players (Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, Austin Barber, Spencer Fano, Harold Fannin, Quinshon Judkins, Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger) are already starting.

Browns Get Praise From Mina Kimes

Now, the one area that the Browns have not addressed is the most important spot in football and, arguably, the most important in sports. That’s the quarterback. But what Berry talked about frequently over the past nine months has been the desire to build up an “ecosystem” into which the Browns can drop a new quarterback when the time comes, presumably at next year’s NFL draft.

And that is where the focus should be. Watson is a fine story for now, but the Browns are allowing him to be successful thanks to the young skill position players and two rookie offensive linemen. For ESPN analyst Mina Kimes, that’s what matters.

Said Kimes: “How about this draft class? How about these last two draft classes? Look at some of the young players that Andrew Berry has drafted. It is an absolutely absurd hit rate.”

‘Extremely Desirable Situation for a Young Quarterback’

If the Browns are focused on their 2027 quarterback, then they’ve done well to give him a roster worthy of his talent.

Kimes went on, ticking off the Browns wins: “First of all, Mason Graham got hurt this game, but last week, he was unblockable. Carson Schwesinger, Defensive Rookie of the Year. Quinshon Judkins is excellent at running back. Harold Fannin Jr. is a weapon. But this year, you have Spencer Fano and Austin Barber starting on the offensive line. Both held up really well. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, excellent on those crossers, coming downhill on the run. KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston … hoo, buddy.

“Next year, this is an extremely desirable situation for a young quarterback to walk into.”