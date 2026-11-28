Jerry Jeudy lost his job as the Cleveland Browns’ starting outside receiver to Denzel Boston in training camp. Now the rookie’s latest injury could send more passes back Jeudy’s way against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night.

Boston missed the entire practice week and is listed as questionable. Asked Friday if he trusted Jeudy with a larger role if Boston sits or plays fewer snaps, Browns coach Todd Monken pointed to the work his receivers have already done since the rookie got hurt against the Houston Texans.

“We’re hopeful that he goes, but if not, then it’s next man up and we got to do a good job making sure our guys are on point. And they have, I mean, basically since the last game those guys have been taking those reps,” Monken said. “I mean, it isn’t like Denzel has been out there. So, I feel confident with those guys. And Jerry has. He’s really practiced well and played well.”

Jeudy has 20 catches for 282 yards and is still looking for his first touchdown this season. His 74 yards against Houston were a season high, and he has already helped Deshaun Watson win two division games in the closing minutes with clutch catches.

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Has Remained Pro Despite Role

Jeudy was a Pro Bowler two years ago, when he caught 90 passes for 1,229 yards in his first season in Cleveland. Through the first three games this season, he had two catches. Both came in the opener.

First-round pick KC Concepcion Jr. and Boston, a second-rounder, had moved ahead of him. Monken called Jeudy a rotational player after the Oct. 1 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the score tied and 1:42 left, Watson found Jeudy twice for 27 yards on the drive that set up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal.

Two weeks later, Jeudy caught a pass over the middle against the Baltimore Ravens and got out of bounds after a 33-yard gain with less than a minute to play. Szmyt won that game, too. Monken gave Jeudy a game ball and took some responsibility for how long he’d had to wait between chances.

“We’re better on offense when Jerry’s a part of it,” Monken said after the Baltimore win. “And I can certainly do a better job of incorporating him in it.”

The Browns held on to Jeudy at the trade deadline and his veteran presence has been valuable. Boston said in October that Jeudy kept helping the two receivers who had taken his snaps.

“Always trying to show us rookies, as in me and KC, the different types of techniques and just passing on the game to us,” Boston said.

Browns Have Options if Denzel Boston Is Limited

Boston’s 523 receiving yards lead all NFL rookies entering Week 12. If he can’t go, Jeudy and Malachi Corley would get some additional looks. Corley caught his first three passes of the season against Houston, including a third-down conversion that helped Cleveland take its first lead.

Jeudy did most of his damage on one play. Cleveland trailed 17-3 in the second quarter when Watson found him for a 65-yard gain to the Houston 6. Watson ran it in on the next snap for Cleveland’s first touchdown in a 27-24 comeback win.

Monken expects to know more about Boston after Saturday’s walkthrough. If Cleveland needs Jeudy to stretch the field Sunday, he’s done it against the Raiders before.

In eight career games against the Raiders — mostly during his time in the AFC West with the Broncos—he has 26 catches for 511 yards and three touchdowns.