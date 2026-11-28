The Cleveland Browns locked in a key member of their special teams unit for the foreseeable future, announcing an extension on Friday.

The Browns signed long snapper Rex Sunahara to a four-year contract extension Friday, keeping him with the team through 2030.

“This is a cool moment for Rex as well as our organization because his journey is as blue collar as they come,” general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “We’re excited to extend him and make him a core part of our special teams operation moving forward.”

Sunahara has played 39 games for Cleveland since his NFL debut in 2024. He’s handled the snaps on all three of Andre Szmyt’s game-winning field goals this season.

“It’s a dream come true. There’s no place I’d rather be,” Sunahara said in the team’s announcement.

Deshaun Watson Is Still Playing for His Browns Future

Most of the extension talk in Cleveland has centered on quarterback Deshaun Watson. He has seven regular-season games left on the fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract he signed in 2022.

Watson missed all of last season after tearing his Achilles tendon a second time. This year, he has led the winning drive in all six Cleveland victories. In his last start before the bye, he threw for 312 yards and ran for a team-high 49 more as the Browns erased a 17-point deficit to beat the Houston Texans 27-24.

Asked during the bye whether he wanted to stay in Cleveland, Watson said, “Yeah, of course.” He left the question of negotiations to his agent, David Mulugheta.

My future — what that holds — is all in God’s hands,” Watson said. “Right now it’s about playing good football, winning games, enjoying this moment because it can all be taken away. Right now I’m focusing on today, this bye week and finishing out the season strong.

“I want to continue to build on the legacy I’m building. Ultimately, it’s up to the front office. It’s up to Jimmy and Dee (Haslam), it’s up to (Andrew Berry), it’s up to coach Monken and the city. At the end of the day, all I can do is continue to play good football, win games and let them figure out what they want to do for the future.”

Cleveland plans to wait until the season plays out before deciding whether to bring him back, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

Browns Bring Sunday Night Football Back to Cleveland

The next look at Watson will come on national television. The NFL flexed Cleveland’s Nov. 29 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders to Sunday Night Football. It will be the first time since 2019 that the Browns have played host for SNF.

Cleveland comes out of the bye at 6-4, with a chance to start 5-0 at home. Each of those first four home wins took a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland’s other prime-time game this season came down to a field goal. With the score tied against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 1, Sunahara snapped, Corey Bojorquez held and Szmyt hit a career-long 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds left for a 27-24 win.