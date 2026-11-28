The Cleveland Browns are coming off a bye week and will host the Las Vegas Raiders in what is shaping up to be sloppy conditions in Northeast Ohio in Week 12.

Chances of precipitation are near 100 percent on what will likely be a chilly night in Cleveland, with temperatures settling in around the mid-40s. There will also be winds gusting to the point of potentially impacting what the competing offenses of the Browns and Raiders can accomplish and how they approach the contest strategically.

“Rain is a concern from the start in Cleveland, with a 96% chance in every hourly forecast from 8 PM through midnight. If the rain materializes, both teams could have trouble holding onto the ball, particularly on catches in traffic or when fighting for extra yards,” Gautham Marthandan of RotoGrinders wrote. “What’s more, winds are expected to pick up as the evening goes on, reaching 17 mph by 11 PM. That could make deeper throws and longer field goal attempts more difficult as the game progresses.

“Both offenses may turn to shorter passes and the running game, especially if the field gets slick and the winds strengthen late,” he continued.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson May Struggle to Throw Football Effectively Amid Poor Weather in Cleveland

Despite rookie Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s status as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, the Browns hold the advantage in the passing game with Deshaun Watson under center.

Watson has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for more than 2,100 yards, seven TDs and four INTs through nine starts this season. Mendoza has started the last two games and has made three appearances total during the campaign, putting up 458 yards, three TDs and one INT on a 55.4 percent completion rate.

However, if weather conditions limit how frequently and effectively Watson can throw the football, then said conditions will negate whatever advantage Cleveland holds in that regard and theoretically bring the game closer to a toss-up.

As of Friday evening, the Browns are 4.5-point favorites to beat the Raiders on Sunday, November 29 at Huntington Bank Field.

Both Browns, Raiders Struggle to Run Football, Though Cleveland Holds Ground Advantage

However, while the weather may take away the Browns’ potential advantage in the passing game, Cleveland may be without standout rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston anyway, as he is dealing with a quad injury and is currently questionable for the contest.

The Browns have also been more effective running the football this season than have the Raiders, which is something Cleveland may be able to take advantage of on a rainy and windy night in its home stadium.

Las Vegas ranks 31st out of 32 teams on the ground with just 77.3 rushing yards per game, while the Browns produce a paltry 97.5 yards per contest, which is good enough for only 24th in the league.